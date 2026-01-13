ETV Bharat / sports

Australia Captain To Take Retirement After Upcoming India Series

Hyderabad: Australia skipper Alyssa Healy announced her retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. She revealed her decision while speaking on the ‘Willow Talk’ podcast. She stated that the upcoming bilateral series against India will be her last international assignment, and she will bid adieu after a career spanning 16 years.

India will be up against Australia in a home series starting from February 15. Three T20Is, three ODIs and one Test match will be played in the series. Healy’s last match for Australia will be played in Perth on March 6, which will be a Test fixture.

“It's with mixed emotions that the upcoming India series will be my last for Australia," Healy said while speaking on the podcast.

"I'm still passionate about playing for Australia, but I've somewhat lost that competitive edge that's kept me driven since the start, so the time feels right to call it a day. Representing my country has been an incredible honour, and I'm grateful for one last series in the green and gold,” she added.