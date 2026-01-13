Australia Captain To Take Retirement After Upcoming India Series
Australian captain Alyssa Healy will retire from the sport after the upcoming bilateral series against India.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia skipper Alyssa Healy announced her retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. She revealed her decision while speaking on the ‘Willow Talk’ podcast. She stated that the upcoming bilateral series against India will be her last international assignment, and she will bid adieu after a career spanning 16 years.
India will be up against Australia in a home series starting from February 15. Three T20Is, three ODIs and one Test match will be played in the series. Healy’s last match for Australia will be played in Perth on March 6, which will be a Test fixture.
“It's with mixed emotions that the upcoming India series will be my last for Australia," Healy said while speaking on the podcast.
"I'm still passionate about playing for Australia, but I've somewhat lost that competitive edge that's kept me driven since the start, so the time feels right to call it a day. Representing my country has been an incredible honour, and I'm grateful for one last series in the green and gold,” she added.
Healy’s international career
Healy has featured in 10 Tests, 123 ODIs and 162 T20Is for the Australian national side. She has amassed more than 7000 runs in international cricket across formats. She has also been sharp behind the stumps, executing 275 dismissals. She has been the vice-captain for a major part of her career and was appointed the captain of the team in 2023.
Healy’s achievements
The Australian cricketer has been part of the eight World Cup-winning teams. Her achievements include registering the highest individual score in the final and the most dismissals in a women’s T20I as a wicketkeeper. She was honoured with the Belinda Clarke award in 2019 and was elected as the women’s cricketer of the year twice. She played a key role for the Australian team in their run to win the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Unsold in the WPL auction
The star Australian wicketkeeper batter went unsold in the WPL 2026 auction held in November last year. Healy missed the 2025 edition due to an injury, but she represented UP Warriorz in the first two seasons.