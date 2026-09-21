ETV Bharat / sports

Last Wicket And Two Balls To Spare! Australia Survive Upset Scare Against Zimbabwe In Third ODI

Australia Cricket Team ( AFP )

Hyderabad: In a thrilling contest played at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, the Australian cricket team defeated Zimbabwe by one wicket in the third and final ODI. With the win, the visitors secured a 3-0 clean sweep in the series. Australia had won the first match by 59 runs and subsequently secured an unassailable lead in the series by winning the second game by 84 runs. However, Australia’s domination in the series took a hit in the third fixture as they were on the brink of facing an upset. The team won the match by one wicket and with just two balls to spare. Zimbabwe post 271/8 After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, Zimbabwe posted 271/8 on the scoreboard from the allotted quota of 50 overs. Sikandar Raza led from the front with a knock of 81 runs from 72 deliveries. The skipper’s knock combined with half-centuries from Innocent Kaia (55) and Craig Ervine (59) helped the team put a decent total on the scoreboard.