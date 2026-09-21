Last Wicket And Two Balls To Spare! Australia Survive Upset Scare Against Zimbabwe In Third ODI
The Australian cricket team won the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe by one wicket. With this, the visiting team won the series 3-0.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: In a thrilling contest played at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, the Australian cricket team defeated Zimbabwe by one wicket in the third and final ODI. With the win, the visitors secured a 3-0 clean sweep in the series. Australia had won the first match by 59 runs and subsequently secured an unassailable lead in the series by winning the second game by 84 runs.
However, Australia’s domination in the series took a hit in the third fixture as they were on the brink of facing an upset. The team won the match by one wicket and with just two balls to spare.
A thrilling chase, powered by Josh Inglis' century, saw Australia complete a 3-0 sweep in the ODI series against Zimbabwe 👏— ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2026
📝: https://t.co/JgucEvIDrP pic.twitter.com/ruWYN2vO3Y
Zimbabwe post 271/8
After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, Zimbabwe posted 271/8 on the scoreboard from the allotted quota of 50 overs. Sikandar Raza led from the front with a knock of 81 runs from 72 deliveries. The skipper’s knock combined with half-centuries from Innocent Kaia (55) and Craig Ervine (59) helped the team put a decent total on the scoreboard.
Australia signed off from Zimbabwe with a thrilling win to complete a 3-0 ODI series whitewash 👊— ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2026
📝: https://t.co/JgucEvIDrP pic.twitter.com/giJurgWlic
Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for Australia taking three wickets while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa picked two wickets.
Australia chase target with two balls to spare
Australia were on their way to take down the target scoreboard reading 162/3 from 25.4 overs. However, the team lost five wickets in a span of 65 runs and were reduced to 227/8. Josh Inglis had kept Australia alive in the chase with a knock of 103 runs but his dismissal at 227 put Australia in trouble. Nathan Ellis kept his calm to take the team over the finish line. He scored unbeaten 36 runs to help the team win a thrilling encounter.
Brad Evans picked four wickets for Zimbabwe while Graeme Cremer and Sikandar Raza picked two wickets each.
Zimbabwe have beaten Australia thrice
From the 28 matches played between these two nations, Zimbabwe have defeated Australia thrice and the fixture could have been their fourth win over Aussies. Their first win against Australia came in 1983 when they registered a 13-run win over the Australian side. The next two wins came in 2014 (by three wickets) and 2022 (by three wickets).