Ashes 2025: Australia Extend Series Lead To 2-0 With Eight-Wicket Win
Australia beat England by eight wickets in the second Test of the Ashes at The Gabba, Brisbane, to take a 2-0 series lead.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 3:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia won the second Ashes Test by eight wickets to take a 2-0 series lead thanks to Mitchell Starc's fiery spell. The left-arm seamer picked a total of eight wickets across two innings. The team dominated the proceedings in the second Test of the series as well and emerged triumphant in the match. They will now play in the third match of the series on December 17, Wednesday.
The team needed just 65 runs in the fourth innings to win the match, and Steve Smith smashed the winning six. They scored 69 runs from 10 overs with Smith scoring an unbeaten 23 runs from just nine deliveries. The right-handed batter was seen pumped up after the victory.
Australia gained an edge in the first innings taking a lead of 177 runs in the first innings. Batting first, England scored 334 with Joe Root scoring an unbeaten 138 runs. Zak Crawley also scored 76 runs during his stay at the crease. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers, taking six wickets for the Australian side.
Jake Weatherald (72) and Marnus Labuschagne (65) played a pivotal role in the Australian team posting 511, getting a significant lead in the first innings. Brydon Carse picked up four wickets for England.
The Australian team then bundled out the English side on 241. Ben Stokes (50) and Zak Crawley (44) tried to provide some resistance, but both of them were dismissed by Michael Neser. The England pacer picked five wickets while Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland picked two wickets each.
Starc earned Man of the Match
The Australian pacer continued his superb form in the second match as well. Apart from taking eight wickets, he also scored 77 runs with the bat to win the honour. Notably, he has won the award in both of the matches played in the series.