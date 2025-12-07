ETV Bharat / sports

Ashes 2025: Australia Extend Series Lead To 2-0 With Eight-Wicket Win

Hyderabad: Australia won the second Ashes Test by eight wickets to take a 2-0 series lead thanks to Mitchell Starc's fiery spell. The left-arm seamer picked a total of eight wickets across two innings. The team dominated the proceedings in the second Test of the series as well and emerged triumphant in the match. They will now play in the third match of the series on December 17, Wednesday.

The team needed just 65 runs in the fourth innings to win the match, and Steve Smith smashed the winning six. They scored 69 runs from 10 overs with Smith scoring an unbeaten 23 runs from just nine deliveries. The right-handed batter was seen pumped up after the victory.

Australia gained an edge in the first innings taking a lead of 177 runs in the first innings. Batting first, England scored 334 with Joe Root scoring an unbeaten 138 runs. Zak Crawley also scored 76 runs during his stay at the crease. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers, taking six wickets for the Australian side.