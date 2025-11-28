ETV Bharat / sports

Ashes 2025-26: No Pat Cummins And Josh Hazlewood As Australia Name Unchanged Squad For Second Test

Hyderabad: Pat Cummins will continue to remain on the bench as Australia named an unchanged squad for the second Test of the Ashes 2025-26 on Friday, November 28. The right-arm pacer will miss the Brisbane Test, which is set to start from December 4, after missing the series opener, according to the statement by Cricket Australia. This means that Australia will be playing without two of their key pacers - Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. With Australia’s regular skipper missing from the squad, Steve Smith will continue in the leadership role.

Sean Abbott and Josh Hazlewood missed the first Test due to injuries, and they would not be part of the squad in the second Test as well. Although Cummins will not take the field, he will be travelling with the squad to boost the recovery process.

Earlier, it seemed likely that Cummins would be a part of the playing XI as he was seen training with the pink ball. The 32-year-old had mentioned that he had a half chance of making it to the squad for the second Test of the series.