Ashes 2025-26: No Pat Cummins And Josh Hazlewood As Australia Name Unchanged Squad For Second Test
Australia announced their squad for the second Test of the five-match series, and Pat Cummins’ return to the team is delayed.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 11:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: Pat Cummins will continue to remain on the bench as Australia named an unchanged squad for the second Test of the Ashes 2025-26 on Friday, November 28. The right-arm pacer will miss the Brisbane Test, which is set to start from December 4, after missing the series opener, according to the statement by Cricket Australia. This means that Australia will be playing without two of their key pacers - Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. With Australia’s regular skipper missing from the squad, Steve Smith will continue in the leadership role.
Sean Abbott and Josh Hazlewood missed the first Test due to injuries, and they would not be part of the squad in the second Test as well. Although Cummins will not take the field, he will be travelling with the squad to boost the recovery process.
Australia has named its squad for the second #Ashes Test at the Gabba. https://t.co/m1JSOnfKI4— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 28, 2025
Earlier, it seemed likely that Cummins would be a part of the playing XI as he was seen training with the pink ball. The 32-year-old had mentioned that he had a half chance of making it to the squad for the second Test of the series.
"It's on track and pulling up pretty well. [I'm] half a chance for the next game. I'm pretty hopeful, and it's probably better than it was a few weeks ago,” Cummins said on the Fox Sports broadcast.
Australia coach Andrew McDonald said that they didn’t want to ‘accelerate it too much’ by including him in the squad.
"It looked like a player who was nearing the completion of his rehabilitation. The intensity was there, the ball speed was there. There are a lot of positives, but now it's just really building that resilience within the soft tissue and making sure that we're not putting him in harm's way in terms of accelerating it too much,” he stated.
Australia won the Perth Test thanks to a brilliant spell from left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc, and they will be aiming to ride on the momentum and extend their lead to 2-0. England, on the other hand, will need a win to regain confidence after losing the series opener.