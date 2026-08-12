AUS vs BAN: Josh Hazlewood And Nathan Lyon In As Australia Include Big Guns In Playing XI For First Test
Australia have announced their playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh, and Beau Webster has found a place in the team.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia have followed the ritual of the England cricket team by announcing the playing XI two days prior to the first Test against Bangladesh. The team includes all the big guns despite the series being played against Bangladesh at home. Veteran Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood returns to Test cricket after eight months, as he was away from the game due to a sequence of lower-body injuries.
Captain Pat Cummins had confirmed Hazlewood’s spot in the playing XI ahead of the match. Scott Boland had played every Test during last summer, including the five-match Ashes series, but now Hazlewood will join forces with Cummins and Mitchell Starc.
Nathan Lyon has also returned to the side after questions were raised over his longevity in red-ball cricket as he missed the latter stages of the Ashes due to a hamstring injury.
The big four are back for #AUSvBAN ❤️— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 12, 2026
Squad details: https://t.co/Z18ETew3Ow pic.twitter.com/oJzgyGADpR
Both Cameron Green and Beau Webster in playing XI
Australia have opted for an unusual combination where they have included two pace all-rounders in the team. Both Cameron Green and Beau Webster are in the team with the former set to bat in the middle order while the latter will contribute to the bowling with other specialist bowlers.
Currently, Australia are at the top position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 standings while Bangladesh are in fourth place. Thus, both matches hold significant importance as it might affect their standings in the WTC table.
The first Test of the series will be played from August 13 at Marrara Stadium in Darwin, while the second fixture is scheduled to take place for August 22-26 at Great Barrier Reef Arena.
Australia playing XI for first Test
Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Bangladesh squad for Test series
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan