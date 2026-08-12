ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs BAN: Josh Hazlewood And Nathan Lyon In As Australia Include Big Guns In Playing XI For First Test

Hyderabad: Australia have followed the ritual of the England cricket team by announcing the playing XI two days prior to the first Test against Bangladesh. The team includes all the big guns despite the series being played against Bangladesh at home. Veteran Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood returns to Test cricket after eight months, as he was away from the game due to a sequence of lower-body injuries.

Captain Pat Cummins had confirmed Hazlewood’s spot in the playing XI ahead of the match. Scott Boland had played every Test during last summer, including the five-match Ashes series, but now Hazlewood will join forces with Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Nathan Lyon has also returned to the side after questions were raised over his longevity in red-ball cricket as he missed the latter stages of the Ashes due to a hamstring injury.

Both Cameron Green and Beau Webster in playing XI

Australia have opted for an unusual combination where they have included two pace all-rounders in the team. Both Cameron Green and Beau Webster are in the team with the former set to bat in the middle order while the latter will contribute to the bowling with other specialist bowlers.