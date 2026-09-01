ETV Bharat / sports

Peter Handscomb And Sam Konstas Get Picked As Australia Announce ‘A’ Squad For India Tour

Hyderabad: Peter Handscomb has got a chance to find his way back into the Australian senior squad as the Australian Opener has been picked for the upcoming tour of India in the ‘A’ squad.

The 35-year-old batter is the most senior player of the Australia ‘A’ squad, and he will aim to get back in the national side with a stellar performance. Australia A will lock horns against India A ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is to be played next year.

Handscomb has been away from international cricket and has also not featured in the ‘A’ squad since playing in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Sam Konstas has played five Test matches, including a Test series against India in 2024. The opener earned limel,ight for his aggressive style of batting in the series and was also involved in a verbal spat with Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli as well.

Australia A will play two four-day matches in Puducherry. The first four-day match will start on September 22, while the second game will start on September 29. The tour will then move to three 50-over games. The three white-ball games will be played on 6,9 and 11 October, respectively, at the same venue.

Brendan Doggett and Jhye Richardson will play a key role in the pace department. Richardson is returning to Test cricket as he has returned to first-class cricket recently after suffering several major shoulder surgeries.