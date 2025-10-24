ETV Bharat / sports

Aussie Allrounder Maxwell Set To Return For T20I Series Against India

Sydney: Charismatic Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is set to return for the T20I series against India after recovering from a fractured wrist, while young pacer Mahli Beardman is a surprise pick in the squad for the high-stakes clash beginning in Canberra on October 29.

The five-match T20I series, to be played after the ongoing ODIs, will see the 37-year-old Maxwell and Beardman available for selection for the last three games, while pace stalwart Josh Hazlewood and bowling allrounder Sean Abbott will be available for the first two and three games respectively.

Maxwell suffered a wrist fracture while bowling in the nets ahead of Australia's three-match T20I series in New Zealand in September. Beardman is a notable pick for the series against India following the 20-year-old's commendable performance in the five List A games and two Big Bash matches he has played.

He was the star of the Australian U19 World Cup-winning side in 2024, bagging three wickets in the final. He also toured England with the senior ODI side last year but was not included in the playing XI.