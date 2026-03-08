ETV Bharat / sports

AUS W vs IND W: Australia Crush India By 10 Wickets In Pink-Ball Test In Perth

Hyderabad: Australia women produced a clinical performance to beat India by 10 wickets at the WACA ground, Perth, to win the one-of day-night Test on Sunday. The team dominated the proceedings for three days and wrapped up the game on March 8 with a ten-wicket win.

Australia bowled out India on 149 on the third day and then chased the target of 25 runs without losing any wickets. The victory also marked a special moment for the Australian captain Alyssa Healy, who bid farewell to her Test career.

India kicked off the third day at 105/6. Praatika Rawal played a valiant knock of 63 runs while Sneh Rana added 30 runs to help India reach 132. The team was unable to build a strong partnership, and that resulted in them bundling out on a paltry total.

Rana’s wicket taken by Asheligh Gardener trigged an innings collapse, and Australia soon wrapped up the innings. The hosts then chased 25 runs from just 4.3 overs.