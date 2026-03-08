AUS W vs IND W: Australia Crush India By 10 Wickets In Pink-Ball Test In Perth
Australia women defeated India by 10 wickets in the one-off pink-ball Test on Sunday to seal the series.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia women produced a clinical performance to beat India by 10 wickets at the WACA ground, Perth, to win the one-of day-night Test on Sunday. The team dominated the proceedings for three days and wrapped up the game on March 8 with a ten-wicket win.
Australia bowled out India on 149 on the third day and then chased the target of 25 runs without losing any wickets. The victory also marked a special moment for the Australian captain Alyssa Healy, who bid farewell to her Test career.
India kicked off the third day at 105/6. Praatika Rawal played a valiant knock of 63 runs while Sneh Rana added 30 runs to help India reach 132. The team was unable to build a strong partnership, and that resulted in them bundling out on a paltry total.
Australia win the Pink-Ball Test by 10 wickets.
Rana’s wicket taken by Asheligh Gardener trigged an innings collapse, and Australia soon wrapped up the innings. The hosts then chased 25 runs from just 4.3 overs.
Australia cruised ahead with a lead of 125 runs in the first innings
Australia posted 323 while batting first, thanks to a knock of 129 runs from Annabel Sutherland. Ellyse Perry also chipped in with 76 runs. Sayali Satghare picked up four wickets.
The team then bundled out the opposition on 198 to take a lead of 125 runs in the first innings and took control of the proceedings. It was just about capitalising on the momentum for Australia afterwards, and they won the match.
Annabel Sutherland was awarded Player of the Match for playing a knock of 129 runs and six wickets in the match.
Australia win tour by 12-4
By winning a total of 1 T20I, three ODIs and one-off Test on the tour, Australia gained 12 points as a victory in the white-ball game was awarded with two points, while a Test match victory was given four points. India managed to win only two T20Is in the series, and so they managed to earn four points only.