AUS W vs IND W: India Women Won T20I Series On Australian Soil After Ten Years With 17-Run Victory

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s cricket team scripted history against Australia in the third and final T20I of the series, beating the hosts by 17 runs at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The team registered their first bilateral series win in Australia in any format since 2016. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues scored fifties while Shreyanka Patil and Shree Charani picked three wickets each. The team first dished out a clinical batting unit and then restricted the opposition to a low total to script victory.

Notably, India beat Australia on their soil by 2-1 in a three-match T20I series.

Australia restricted on 159/9

Ashleigh Gardner was the lone warrior for the Australian side with a knock of 57 runs as the other batters struggled to keep the chase on. Gardener smashed 57 from 45 deliveries, laced with five boundaries and a six. Six of the batters scored in single digits. Shreyanka Patil and Shree Charani picked three wickets each.