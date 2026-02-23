ETV Bharat / sports

AUS W vs IND W: India Aiming To Script Another Series Triumph After T20I Series Win

Brisbane: India had beaten Australia in the World Cup semifinal last year in Navi Mumbai, and the hosts would be looking to avenge that stunning defeat. India are currently leading 4-2 after the 2-1 T20I series win.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who made a stunning 127 in India's five-wicket win over Australia in the ODI World Cup, will be another batter to watch out for. She contributed 59 and shared a 121-run partnership with Mandhana in the third T20I win. India will also be banking on captain Harmanpreet Kaur to lend muscle to batting. She did not get a chance to bat in the first T20I, made 36 in the second and 2 not out in the third.

"Beating Australia in Australia is something really special. We will move on to the ODI series. We are on the verge of a transition where we want to dominate world cricket. "And whoever we beat, wherever we beat, that doesn't matter. We just want to be consistent in beating them and being at the top," Mandhana had said.

For India, Kashvee Gautam, Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal will come in to replace of Arundhati Reddy, Bharti Fulmali, and Shreyanka Patil. Having recuperated from an ankle injury, batter Rawal was added late to the ODI squad.

In the bowling department, Renuka Thakur and Sree Charani will go into the ODI series after being among the wickets in the T20I matches, while veteran Deepti Sharma will look to come good after a mediocre show in the shortest format.

Healy will return to lead Australia after missing the three-match T20I series, which India clinched 2-1 after winning the decider by 17 runs in Adelaide on Saturday. It was Australia's first bilateral series defeat since 2017.