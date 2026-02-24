AUS W vs IND W: Why Ellyse Perry And Kim Garth Are Not Playing in 1st ODI Against India?
Both Elysse Perry and Kim Garth have been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia women chose to bowl first against India in the series opener of the three-match series at the Gabba, Brisbane. The two teams are up against each other for the first time since the 2025 ODI World Cup semifinal, when India defeated the Australian team en route to their title run.
The Australian team suffered a big blow ahead of the first ODI as both all-rounder Perry and fast bowler Garth were ruled out of the entire ODI series. Australia captain Alyssa Healy confirmed the development at the toss.
"No Perry, no Garth. Got some injuries picked up in the third T20. That’s probably the two notable changes," Healy said at the toss. The Aussie skipper, who will retire after the Test against India later, said she would have bowled first anyway.
A captain's knock 👏— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 24, 2026
Make that 2⃣3⃣ ODI half-centuries for Captain Harmanpreet Kaur 👌#TeamIndia 181/6 with 8 overs to go.
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/yUKqC8iLON#AUSvIND | @ImHarmanpreet pic.twitter.com/eoqKnNsutE
"Happy days. I would have loved to bowl first. So we’ve got a desired result, but we’ve obviously got to start really well and make use of this fresh wicket. It’s been very, very unusual, I will say that, but also really enjoyable to sort of, you know, watch what’s going to unfold in a couple of games' time anyway," Healy added.
The star pair sustained quad strains in the recent third T20I, where India won by 17 runs. Garth took three wickets from three T20Is while Perry made 20 runs in the series opener.
Megan Schutt and Lucy Hamilton have been included in the team as cover.
🚨 Toss 🚨#TeamIndia have won the toss and elected to bat first.— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 24, 2026
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/yUKqC8iLON#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/XurK7Ocyi3
Pratika Rawal is back in the Indian team
India women won the toss and chose to bat with Pratika Rawal returning to the squad. Pratika recovered from the ankle injury she faced during the ODI World Cup. India have also fielded Shefali Verma, and she batted at No.3
Playing XI
India women: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur
Australia women: Alyssa Healy(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown