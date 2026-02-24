ETV Bharat / sports

AUS W vs IND W: Why Ellyse Perry And Kim Garth Are Not Playing in 1st ODI Against India?

Hyderabad: Australia women chose to bowl first against India in the series opener of the three-match series at the Gabba, Brisbane. The two teams are up against each other for the first time since the 2025 ODI World Cup semifinal, when India defeated the Australian team en route to their title run.

The Australian team suffered a big blow ahead of the first ODI as both all-rounder Perry and fast bowler Garth were ruled out of the entire ODI series. Australia captain Alyssa Healy confirmed the development at the toss.

"No Perry, no Garth. Got some injuries picked up in the third T20. That’s probably the two notable changes," Healy said at the toss. The Aussie skipper, who will retire after the Test against India later, said she would have bowled first anyway.

"Happy days. I would have loved to bowl first. So we’ve got a desired result, but we’ve obviously got to start really well and make use of this fresh wicket. It’s been very, very unusual, I will say that, but also really enjoyable to sort of, you know, watch what’s going to unfold in a couple of games' time anyway," Healy added.

The star pair sustained quad strains in the recent third T20I, where India won by 17 runs. Garth took three wickets from three T20Is while Perry made 20 runs in the series opener.