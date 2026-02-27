ETV Bharat / sports

AUS W vs IND W: Australia Seal ODI Series With Five-Wicket Win In Hobart

Hyderabad: Australia women emerged triumphant in the three-match series, beating India women by five wickets at the Bellierive Oval, Hobart on Friday. They took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and bounced back after losing the T20I series. The Australian side chased a target of 252 in just 36.1 overs.

The target of 252 was chased by the hosts with ease. Georgia Voll starred with a knock of 101 runs from 82 deliveries with 13 boundaries. Phoebe Litchfield played a knock of 80 runs from 62 deliveries, laced with 11 boundaries and a six. Thanks to the brilliant effort from both of the batters, Australia chased down the target with ease. Kashvee Gautam and Deepti Sharma picked a couple of wickets, but their efforts were not good enough help the Indian team win.