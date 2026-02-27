AUS W vs IND W: Australia Seal ODI Series With Five-Wicket Win In Hobart
Australia women beat India women by five wickets at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on Friday.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia women emerged triumphant in the three-match series, beating India women by five wickets at the Bellierive Oval, Hobart on Friday. They took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and bounced back after losing the T20I series. The Australian side chased a target of 252 in just 36.1 overs.
The target of 252 was chased by the hosts with ease. Georgia Voll starred with a knock of 101 runs from 82 deliveries with 13 boundaries. Phoebe Litchfield played a knock of 80 runs from 62 deliveries, laced with 11 boundaries and a six. Thanks to the brilliant effort from both of the batters, Australia chased down the target with ease. Kashvee Gautam and Deepti Sharma picked a couple of wickets, but their efforts were not good enough help the Indian team win.
Australia win by 5 wickets in Hobart.— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 27, 2026
They take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the #AUSvIND ODI series.
Scorecard▶️ https://t.co/2h7AVOuGrA#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xcv1HiaGCz
Earlier in the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. Team India got off to a good start. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal shared an opening partnership of 78 runs for the first wicket. Mandhana scored 31 runs in 37 balls, which included four fours. Team India's innings collapsed after her wicket fell. Pratika Rawal and Harmanpreet Kaur scored half-centuries, but the other batsmen failed to make any headway. Rawal scored 52 runs in 81 balls, which included six fours.
Australia secure the ODI series with a clinical victory over India in Hobart 💪— ICC (@ICC) February 27, 2026
📝: https://t.co/Sf3Hl7F3LW pic.twitter.com/HQex1JGlN6
Harmanpreet, who played the captain's innings, scored 54 runs in 70 balls, which included two fours and a six. Amanjot Kaur scored 15 runs, Richa Ghosh scored 22 runs, Kashvi Gautam scored 25 runs, and Kranti Gaur scored 19 runs. For Australia, Ashley Gardner, Annabelle Sutherland and Alana King took two wickets each.
Earlier, India had won the T20I series by 2-1 against Australia. Now, Australia avenged their defeat by winning the T20I series.