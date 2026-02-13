ETV Bharat / sports

AUS VS ZIM: Zimbabwe Stun Australia For The Second Time In T20 World Cup History

Hyderabad: Australia’s wait to beat Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup continued on Friday as they suffered a defeat at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Notably, Zimbabwe beat Australia for the second time in the T20 World Cup after outplaying them in the inaugural edition 19 years back, and so they boast an impressive record in the tournament against Australia - two wins from two matches. Blessing Muzarabani was the architect of the victory for Zimbabwe as he picked four wickets while Brian Bennett scored a fifty.

Australia all out on 146