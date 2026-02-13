AUS VS ZIM: Zimbabwe Stun Australia For The Second Time In T20 World Cup History
Australia are yet to beat Zimbabwe in the history of the T20 World Cup as they suffered defeat by 23 runs in Colombo.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia’s wait to beat Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup continued on Friday as they suffered a defeat at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Notably, Zimbabwe beat Australia for the second time in the T20 World Cup after outplaying them in the inaugural edition 19 years back, and so they boast an impressive record in the tournament against Australia - two wins from two matches. Blessing Muzarabani was the architect of the victory for Zimbabwe as he picked four wickets while Brian Bennett scored a fifty.
Australia all out on 146
In a pursuit to attack from the start, Australian batters tried to play explosive shots and lost the early wickets. They were reduced to 29/4 from 4.3 overs. However, Glenn Maxwell (31) and Matt Renshaw (65) joined hands to add 77 runs from 59 deliveries for the fifth wicket.
More to follow…