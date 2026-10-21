AUS vs SA 2nd Test: Temba Bavuma Breaks Rohit Sharma’s Record With Century In Gqeberha
Temba Bavuma broke Rohit Sharma’s record during his knock of 179 runs.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: After winning the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa, Australia were also dominating the proceedings in the second Test as well. They had reduced the opposition to 110/6, but Proteas captain Temba Bavuma wasn’t troubled by the situation. Instead, he turned the tables with a knock of 179 runs laced with 18 boundaries, and South Africa declared the innings on 425/9.
En route to his 179, South Africa skipper Bavuma broke multiple records, but the biggest of them was surpassing former India skipper Rohit Sharma in the World Test Championship (WTC) books. He overtook Rohit to become the oldest captain to score a century against Australia in the WTC.
Temba Bavuma 💯 Celebration Moment 👏🎉 https://t.co/pglon56UHL— Yash Jain (@yashjain4163) October 20, 2026
Following are the records set by Bavuma
Oldest captain to hit a WTC ton vs Australia
The South African became the oldest batter to score a hundred against Australia in the WTC with a knock of 179 runs in the second Test. At the start of the match, Bavuma was 36 years and 154 days. Previously, Rohit had owned the record when he smashed a hundred against Australia in Nagpur in 2023 at the age of 35 years and 285 days.
|Player
|Country
|Runs
|Age
|Venue
|Start Date
|Temba Bavuma
|South Africa
|103*
|36 years, 154 days
|Gqeberha
|October 18, 2026
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|120
|35 years, 285 days
|Nagpur
|February 9, 2023
|Ajinkya Rahane
|India
|112
|32 years, 203 days
|Melbourne
|December 26, 2020
|Ben Stokes
|England
|155
|32 years, 24 days
|Lord’s
|June 28, 2023
|Kraigg Brathwaite
|West Indies
|110
|29 years, 364 days
|Perth
|November 30, 2022
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|196
|27 years, 148 days
|Karachi
|March 12, 2022
Also, Bavuma is the third-oldest captain to score a century in the WTC after Rohit Sharma (36 years, 312 days) and Steve Smith (36 years, 216 days).
𝗔𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 🌟 Temba Bavuma was at his inspiring best for South Africa in Gqeberha 🙌 More from #WTC27 ▶️ https://t.co/b7ekOgZR30 https://t.co/ajFwucNmX0— ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2026
First South African captain to hit a Test century at the venue
Bavuma became the first South African skipper to smash a Test hundred at St George's Park in Gqeberha. He overtook the previous highest score of 95 by Kepler Wessels in 1992 against India.
Also, he is the third captain overall to rack up a Test hundred at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Only Lindsay Hassett of Australia and George Mann of England had scored a Test hundred in Gqeberha. Hassett scored 167 runs against South Africa in 1950 while Mann scored an unbeaten 136 in 1949 against South Africa.
Fourth-highest Test individual score
Bavuma's 179 is the fourth-highest individual score by a South African captain in a home Test. Hashim Amla (208) vs West Indies in 2014, Hashim Amla (201) vs England in 2016, and Graeme Smith (183) against England in 2010 are other instances of South African captains playing a stellar knock.
Also, it is the second-highest Test score at Gqeberha, behind Herschelle Gibbs' 196 against India in 2001.