ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs SA 2nd Test: Temba Bavuma Breaks Rohit Sharma’s Record With Century In Gqeberha

File Photo: Temba Bavuma ( AP )

Hyderabad: After winning the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa, Australia were also dominating the proceedings in the second Test as well. They had reduced the opposition to 110/6, but Proteas captain Temba Bavuma wasn’t troubled by the situation. Instead, he turned the tables with a knock of 179 runs laced with 18 boundaries, and South Africa declared the innings on 425/9.

En route to his 179, South Africa skipper Bavuma broke multiple records, but the biggest of them was surpassing former India skipper Rohit Sharma in the World Test Championship (WTC) books. He overtook Rohit to become the oldest captain to score a century against Australia in the WTC.

Following are the records set by Bavuma Oldest captain to hit a WTC ton vs Australia The South African became the oldest batter to score a hundred against Australia in the WTC with a knock of 179 runs in the second Test. At the start of the match, Bavuma was 36 years and 154 days. Previously, Rohit had owned the record when he smashed a hundred against Australia in Nagpur in 2023 at the age of 35 years and 285 days. Player Country Runs Age Venue Start Date Temba Bavuma South Africa 103* 36 years, 154 days Gqeberha October 18, 2026 Rohit Sharma India 120 35 years, 285 days Nagpur February 9, 2023 Ajinkya Rahane India 112 32 years, 203 days Melbourne December 26, 2020 Ben Stokes England 155 32 years, 24 days Lord’s June 28, 2023 Kraigg Brathwaite West Indies 110 29 years, 364 days Perth November 30, 2022 Babar Azam Pakistan 196 27 years, 148 days Karachi March 12, 2022 Also, Bavuma is the third-oldest captain to score a century in the WTC after Rohit Sharma (36 years, 312 days) and Steve Smith (36 years, 216 days).