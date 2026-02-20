Best Time To Crush Australia: Oman Captain Backs His Team To Topple Aussies In T20 WC 2026 Clash
Oman skipper Jatinder Singh has shown faith in his team that they will beat Australia in their last T20 WC group stage match against Australia.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
Hyderabad: Oman will take on Australia in the last group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Ahead of the match, Oman captain Jatinder Singh has stated that the fixture will be an opportunity for his side to upset a wounded Australian team.
"One hundred percent this is an opportunity. And our boys are looking forward to it. Because T20 is a game of momentum and the moments, and if you play those moments right, you can do anything on that particular day. Australia is not doing well at the moment… it is the best time to crush them,” he said in the press conference ahead of the clash against Australia.
"The boys are really positive. They are looking forward to the match against Australia to make their mark,” he added.
𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗟𝗢𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚. 🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 20, 2026
Oman skipper Jatinder Singh makes his intent clear ahead of the clash. 👊
Big words. Bigger opportunity.
ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 👉 #AUSvOMA | FRI, 20 FEB, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/GEOFim5j6c
Oman have suffered heavy defeats against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Ireland in the group and suffered a defeat. Also, in the 2024 edition, when they met Australia, they suffered a heavy defeat. However, this time around, Australia are suffering setback after setback.
Injuries and unexpected defeats end Australia’s campaign
Australia’s pace attack was weakened in the tournament as their fast bowlers, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, were ruled out of the tournament. The 2021 World Cup winners were playing with an inexperienced pace attack. But their batter’s vulnerability on the slow surfaces suffered a defeat against Zimbabwe, and that opened up the possibility of the team taking exit from the group stage of the competition for the first time since 2009.
The washed-out game between Zimbabwe and Ireland was the final nail in the coffin, and they were ruled out of the tournament as the former bagged one point from the tournament. The team also lost against Sri Lanka in the group stage, and their confidence will be low going into the contest, as they have suffered two losses against lower-ranked teams.