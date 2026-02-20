ETV Bharat / sports

Best Time To Crush Australia: Oman Captain Backs His Team To Topple Aussies In T20 WC 2026 Clash

Hyderabad: Oman will take on Australia in the last group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Ahead of the match, Oman captain Jatinder Singh has stated that the fixture will be an opportunity for his side to upset a wounded Australian team.

"One hundred percent this is an opportunity. And our boys are looking forward to it. Because T20 is a game of momentum and the moments, and if you play those moments right, you can do anything on that particular day. Australia is not doing well at the moment… it is the best time to crush them,” he said in the press conference ahead of the clash against Australia.

"The boys are really positive. They are looking forward to the match against Australia to make their mark,” he added.