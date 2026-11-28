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AUS Test Squad vs NZ: Nathan Lyon Dropped, Two Players Get Maiden Call-Up As Australia Announce Squad For Test Series

Hyderabad: Australia have announced a 13-member squad for the upcoming four-match Test series against New Zealand with two key changes. They have dropped experienced cricketers like Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuschagne while handing maiden call-ups to Corey Rocchiccioli and Jack Clayton.

Nathan Lyon has taken 7 wickets across two Sheffield Shield appearances for New South Wales in November 2026 and also picked up six wickets in two Tests against South Africa in the recent series. In the aftermath of these performances, he was dropped from Australia’s squad for the New Zealand series.

"Nathan has not quite had the impact we would like with the ball in recent matches. We also know he has an extraordinary record and his experience, knowledge and skill can still be valuable to the program we have moving forward," George Bailey, Australia's chair of selectors, said.

Labuschagne had a disappointing run in South Africa, scoring just 131 runs across six innings at an average of 21.83. His highest score was 39. Beau Webster, who scored 64 runs from four innings in the Test series against South Africa, has also been omitted. Apart from these players, Cooper Connolly and Matthew Kuhnemann have also been left out.

Rocchiccioli and Clayton handed maiden call-up

Rocchiccioli has taken 18 wickets in the Sheffield Shield this season at an average of 33.88. Overall, he has taken 205 wickets from 59 first-class appearances, including six five-wicket hauls.

Clayton, a left-handed batter, has amassed 2,732 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 40.17, laced with seven centuries and 16 half-centuries. In the ongoing Sheffield Shield campaign, scoring 449 runs from nine innings at an average of 74.83, laced with a century and four fifties.

Australia Test squad for New Zealand series

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Jack Clayton, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.