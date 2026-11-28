AUS Test Squad vs NZ: Nathan Lyon Dropped, Two Players Get Maiden Call-Up As Australia Announce Squad For Test Series
The Australian side has dropped Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuschagne from the Test squad for the series against New Zealand.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: Australia have announced a 13-member squad for the upcoming four-match Test series against New Zealand with two key changes. They have dropped experienced cricketers like Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuschagne while handing maiden call-ups to Corey Rocchiccioli and Jack Clayton.
Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuschagne dropped
Nathan Lyon has taken 7 wickets across two Sheffield Shield appearances for New South Wales in November 2026 and also picked up six wickets in two Tests against South Africa in the recent series. In the aftermath of these performances, he was dropped from Australia’s squad for the New Zealand series.
Introducing our NRMA Insurance Men’s Test squad to take on New Zealand this summer 👊 NB: One player will be added to the squad following round six of the Sheffield Shield. https://t.co/tMPM4iPy6y— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 27, 2026
"Nathan has not quite had the impact we would like with the ball in recent matches. We also know he has an extraordinary record and his experience, knowledge and skill can still be valuable to the program we have moving forward," George Bailey, Australia's chair of selectors, said.
Labuschagne had a disappointing run in South Africa, scoring just 131 runs across six innings at an average of 21.83. His highest score was 39. Beau Webster, who scored 64 runs from four innings in the Test series against South Africa, has also been omitted. Apart from these players, Cooper Connolly and Matthew Kuhnemann have also been left out.
Rocchiccioli and Clayton handed maiden call-up
Rocchiccioli has taken 18 wickets in the Sheffield Shield this season at an average of 33.88. Overall, he has taken 205 wickets from 59 first-class appearances, including six five-wicket hauls.
Clayton, a left-handed batter, has amassed 2,732 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 40.17, laced with seven centuries and 16 half-centuries. In the ongoing Sheffield Shield campaign, scoring 449 runs from nine innings at an average of 74.83, laced with a century and four fifties.
Australia Test squad for New Zealand series
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Jack Clayton, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.
Will O’Rourke returns for New Zealand
New Zealand have also announced their squad, and the pace trio of Will O'Rourke, Matt Fisher and Michael Rae have returned to the squad after being rested for the two-match India series. The team has omitted the option of a frontline spinner from the lineup.
Your 16-man squad on the plane to Perth ✈️ Mitchell Santner and Blair Tickner will continue to rehabilitate their respective injuries with a view to joining the squad in Australia once fit. Full story at https://t.co/6cIxSvxX8d. #AUSvNZ https://t.co/osD0ndLSgl— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 28, 2026
New Zealand squad for Australia series
Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young.
AUS vs NZ series schedule
First Test: 9-13 December, Perth
Second Test: 17-21 December, Adelaide
Third Test: 26-30 December, Melbourne
Fourth Test: 4-8 January, Sydney