AUS vs NZ: Marnus Labuschagne Set To Axed From Four-Match Test Series Against New Zealand
Star Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has been going through a dismal run of form in Test cricket lately.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 9:29 AM IST
Hyderabad: Marnus Labuschagne is set to be dropped from Australia’s upcoming four-match home Test series against New Zealand in December and January owing to his struggles with form. The series will start on December 9, and the squad is yet to be announced, but chief selector George Bailey has confirmed that Labuschagne will not be considered for selection.
“At this stage, we won't be considering Marn for selection for certainly that first Test, but for the New Zealand series. There's been a lot of speculation around his place in the team, and so I think this gives him a little bit of space and clears up a bit of conjecture as we work through the next round of [Sheffield] Shield cricket,” Bailey said while making it clear that Labuschagne won’t be in the selection fray.
The Australian selectors have made a call on Marnus Labuschagne ahead of the #AUSvNZ first Test: https://t.co/sVDyikkbgU https://t.co/HYxkMml9YP— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 9, 2026
Labuschagne’s poor form
The form of the 32-year-old has been the cause of concern lately. The right-handed batter endured a long run of poor form failing to score a Test ton from 49 innings - string of matches which start from 2023 Ashes. Also, he averages just just 23.66 across his last 10 Tests. In the recently held three-match series against South Africa, he managed to accumulate only 131 runs at an average of 21.83.
George Bailey confirms Marnus Labuschagne won’t be selected for the team against New Zealand. "At this stage we won't be considering Marn for selection for certainly that first Test, but for the New Zealand series," Bailey told media today.— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) November 9, 2026
What lies ahead of Labuschagne?
Labuschagne is expected to feature in the ongoing Sheffield Shield captain Queensland. By playing in the domestic first-class cricket, he can also find a path to return to the national fold.
Return to Tests still possible
Bailey mentioned that Labuschagne’s return to the Test side is still possible considering the kind of batting display he can produce at his best.
“It's still possible, absolutely. And I think we all know how good and how effective Marnus can be at his best. But that performance hasn't been there. I think he's missed some opportunities, some promising starts in Darwin [against Bangladesh] and even in South Africa as well, to go on and get a big score that we'd like and would have liked for some time, and that just hasn't happened,” Bailey said.
Who can fill Labuschagne’s shoes?
Australia can take a gap-up approach and can promote Steve Smith at No.3. Also, players like Josh Inglis, Kurtis Patterson, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, or Jack Clayton can be assessed on the basis of their performance to replace Labuschagne in the national Test squad.