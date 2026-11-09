ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs NZ: Marnus Labuschagne Set To Axed From Four-Match Test Series Against New Zealand

Marnus Labuschagne ( AP )

Hyderabad: Marnus Labuschagne is set to be dropped from Australia’s upcoming four-match home Test series against New Zealand in December and January owing to his struggles with form. The series will start on December 9, and the squad is yet to be announced, but chief selector George Bailey has confirmed that Labuschagne will not be considered for selection.

“At this stage, we won't be considering Marn for selection for certainly that first Test, but for the New Zealand series. There's been a lot of speculation around his place in the team, and so I think this gives him a little bit of space and clears up a bit of conjecture as we work through the next round of [Sheffield] Shield cricket,” Bailey said while making it clear that Labuschagne won’t be in the selection fray.

Labuschagne’s poor form The form of the 32-year-old has been the cause of concern lately. The right-handed batter endured a long run of poor form failing to score a Test ton from 49 innings - string of matches which start from 2023 Ashes. Also, he averages just just 23.66 across his last 10 Tests. In the recently held three-match series against South Africa, he managed to accumulate only 131 runs at an average of 21.83. What lies ahead of Labuschagne? Labuschagne is expected to feature in the ongoing Sheffield Shield captain Queensland. By playing in the domestic first-class cricket, he can also find a path to return to the national fold.