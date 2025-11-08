ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND 5th T20I: India Seal The Series As Rain Abandons Final Match

India got off to a flying start, but the play was halted after five overs and that ensured a series victory for India. Also, this is Australia's fourth series defeat in T20Is since 2022.

Brisbane: India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, won the five-match T20I series against Australia by 2-1 as the fifth and final match was washed away due to rain on Saturday, November 8.

Star opener Abhishek Sharma was unbeaten on 23 runs while Shubman Gill, who was playing from the other end, was unbeaten on 29 runs when the play was stopped due to lightning. The spectators waited for a long time for the resumption, but the subsequent rain after the lightning resulted in the match being called off. Interestingly, Australia won the toss in four out of the five matches played in the series.

Abhishek Sharma was the highest run-getter in the series with 163 runs in the five innings while Nathan Ellis picked most wickets in the series with nine scalps from five matches. This marks the end of India's tour Down Under. The left-handed cricketer became the fastest batter to complete 1000 T20I runs in terms of number of deliveries taken. He reached the milestone in 528 balls bettering the previous record of Suryakumar Yadav who reached the milestone in 573 deliveries. Phil Salt (599), Glenn Maxwell (604) and Andre Russell/ Finn Allen (609) make the top five fastest batters to 1000 T20I runs.

The series triumph will boost India's confidence ahead of the white-ball series against South Africa. The team will play five T20I starting from December 9.