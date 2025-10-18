ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND: India Batter Rohit Sharma Set To Join Sachin Tendulkar And Virat Kohli In Elite List

Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma is all set to make his much-awaited return to ODI cricket during the three-match series against Australia. Although the team will also play T20Is against the Aussies during their visit down under, Rohit Sharma won’t be part of them as he plays only 50-over cricket now and has retired from the other formats.

India last played an ODI in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, which was held in March. Rohit is just one game away from a huge milestone and will join the illustrious list, including Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. He has played 499 international matches so far and will take part in the 500th match as India will take on Australia in the opening match of the ODI series. He will become the fifth Indian cricketer to achieve the feat. Sachin is at the top of the list of Indian players with the most international matches (664). The Master Blaster is followed by Virat Kohli (550) and MS Dhoni (538). Kohli is active only in ODIs, while Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket in August 2020.

Ro-Ko reunion

The star Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in action together for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025 final. There is a high buzz amongst the fans to see these two players stepping up to the occasion and dishing out a clinical performance. Also, it will be interesting to see how Rohit performs after his captaincy is handed over to Shubman Gill recently. All eyes will be on the duo, as there are some media reports that suggest their performance in the series will affect their chances of playing in the 2027 World Cup.