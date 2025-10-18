AUS vs IND: India Batter Rohit Sharma Set To Join Sachin Tendulkar And Virat Kohli In Elite List
Rohit Sharma is all set to take the field for the Indian team after a long span and is set to join an elite list.
October 18, 2025
October 18, 2025
Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma is all set to make his much-awaited return to ODI cricket during the three-match series against Australia. Although the team will also play T20Is against the Aussies during their visit down under, Rohit Sharma won’t be part of them as he plays only 50-over cricket now and has retired from the other formats.
India last played an ODI in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, which was held in March. Rohit is just one game away from a huge milestone and will join the illustrious list, including Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. He has played 499 international matches so far and will take part in the 500th match as India will take on Australia in the opening match of the ODI series. He will become the fifth Indian cricketer to achieve the feat. Sachin is at the top of the list of Indian players with the most international matches (664). The Master Blaster is followed by Virat Kohli (550) and MS Dhoni (538). Kohli is active only in ODIs, while Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket in August 2020.
Ro-Ko reunion
The star Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in action together for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025 final. There is a high buzz amongst the fans to see these two players stepping up to the occasion and dishing out a clinical performance. Also, it will be interesting to see how Rohit performs after his captaincy is handed over to Shubman Gill recently. All eyes will be on the duo, as there are some media reports that suggest their performance in the series will affect their chances of playing in the 2027 World Cup.
Australia is missing five of their players for the first ODI
Australia will be missing the services of their five players in the first match of the series. Cameron Green has been ruled out of the series, and Australia have named Marnus Labuschagne to replace him. He is taking a rest for the preparation for the Ashes series.
Australia will also be without the services of Pat Cummins as he is suffering from a back injury. Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa and Alex Carey will also miss the first ODI of the series. In the absence of the five key players, it will be a tough challenge for Australia to take on a strong Indian side in the five-match series.