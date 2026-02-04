ETV Bharat / sports

U19 World Cup 2026: Thomas Rew's Ton Guides England To 27-Run victory In Semis

Hyderabad: Under-19 World Cup 2026 has entered its business end, and the England side defeated Australia by 27 runs in the semifinal of the tournament played on Tuesday at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The result means that the defending champions are out of the competition, and England will aim to lift the trophy for the first time since 1998.

Australia bundled out on 250

In a close contest that saw both teams battling it out in a fierce manner, the England bowlers managed to restrict the Australian side short of the target of 278. Oliver Peake starred with a century, playing a knock of 100 runs from 88 deliveries. He stayed at the crease till the end, but a lack of support from the other end resulted in Australia’s loss. Nitesh Samuel scored 47 runs while Aryan Sharma provided a contribution of 34 runs.

File Photo: England Under-19 Cricket Team (Getty Images)

Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden and Ralphie Albert picked two wickets each. Alex French and Farhan Ahmed picked up one wicket each.