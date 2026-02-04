U19 World Cup 2026: Thomas Rew's Ton Guides England To 27-Run victory In Semis
England sealed a place in the final of the Under-19 World Cup 2026 on Friday as they beat Australia by 27 runs in the semis.
Hyderabad: Under-19 World Cup 2026 has entered its business end, and the England side defeated Australia by 27 runs in the semifinal of the tournament played on Tuesday at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The result means that the defending champions are out of the competition, and England will aim to lift the trophy for the first time since 1998.
Australia bundled out on 250
In a close contest that saw both teams battling it out in a fierce manner, the England bowlers managed to restrict the Australian side short of the target of 278. Oliver Peake starred with a century, playing a knock of 100 runs from 88 deliveries. He stayed at the crease till the end, but a lack of support from the other end resulted in Australia’s loss. Nitesh Samuel scored 47 runs while Aryan Sharma provided a contribution of 34 runs.
Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden and Ralphie Albert picked two wickets each. Alex French and Farhan Ahmed picked up one wicket each.
Rew’s century powers England to 277
Thomas Rew played captain’s knock, scoring 100 runs from 107 deliveries laced with 14 boundaries and 1 six. Caleb Falconer scored 40 runs, including four boundaries. England was reduced to 60/3 early in the innings, but Rew helped them not only recover but post a decent target on the scoreboard.
Both skippers led the way with some inspired cricket in a semi-final classic on Day 1⃣9⃣ of the #U19WorldCup🤩— ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2026
More ➡️ https://t.co/rrdHshiTbA pic.twitter.com/kIJ7jyEKMu
Hayden Schiller and Naden Cooray picked up two wickets each for the team while
Will Byrom and Aryan Sharma picked one wicket each.
England to play against the winner of India vs Afghanistan
England will lock horns against the winner of the India and Afghanistan semifinal, which will be played on Wednesday, February 4, in Harare. England have one title under their belt as they won the trophy in 1998 and are searching for another title run after 28 years.