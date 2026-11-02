ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs ENG: Jake Fraser-McGurk Returns To T20I Squad; Key Players Rested For Test Series Against India

Hyderabad: Australia have announced their squad for the eight white-ball matches (three ODIs and five T20Is) against England starting on November 13. A host of key players have been rested, two players have earned maiden call-ups, while Jake Fraser-McGurk returns to the T20I squad after a year.

The experienced pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Travis Head and Cameron Green have also been rested to prepare for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against New Zealand and India. With the majority of these members included in the team, Australia recently lost the three-match Test series against South Africa by 2-1.

Nathan Ellis will miss the ODI series as he continues his recovery from a side strain he suffered against South Africa in September.

Two maiden call-ups for Australia

Wicketkeeper Sam Harper and batter Lachlan Shaw have earned maiden T20I call-ups for the series. Harper has featured for Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League and has scored 2437 T20 runs with a strike rate of 138.62 from 114 innings. Shaw has scored 196 runs from 15 T20 matches with a strike rate of 144.11.

Jake Fraser-McGurk returns

Jake Fraser-McGurk has returned to the squad after playing his last international fixture in July 2025 against South Africa. He has scored 98 runs from seven ODIs and 115 runs from eight T20Is.

Fraser-McGurk has also featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Delhi Capitals, scoring 385 runs from 15 matches with a strike rate of 199.48.

Australia ODI squad

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa.

Australia T20I squad