AUS vs ENG: Jake Fraser-McGurk Returns To T20I Squad; Key Players Rested For Test Series Against India
Australia have announced white-ball squads for the home series against England starting on November 13.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia have announced their squad for the eight white-ball matches (three ODIs and five T20Is) against England starting on November 13. A host of key players have been rested, two players have earned maiden call-ups, while Jake Fraser-McGurk returns to the T20I squad after a year.
Key players rested for Test series against India
The experienced pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Travis Head and Cameron Green have also been rested to prepare for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against New Zealand and India. With the majority of these members included in the team, Australia recently lost the three-match Test series against South Africa by 2-1.
Two potential debutants and a whole bunch of new faces for a big series against England #AUSvENG FULL STORY: https://t.co/jtyp1JTJX2 https://t.co/UuQqFyTNmd— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 2, 2026
Nathan Ellis will miss the ODI series as he continues his recovery from a side strain he suffered against South Africa in September.
Two maiden call-ups for Australia
Wicketkeeper Sam Harper and batter Lachlan Shaw have earned maiden T20I call-ups for the series. Harper has featured for Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League and has scored 2437 T20 runs with a strike rate of 138.62 from 114 innings. Shaw has scored 196 runs from 15 T20 matches with a strike rate of 144.11.
Australia have unveiled their squads for upcoming white-ball fixtures against England 👀 More 👇 https://t.co/c32VPYKfTo— ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2026
Jake Fraser-McGurk returns
Jake Fraser-McGurk has returned to the squad after playing his last international fixture in July 2025 against South Africa. He has scored 98 runs from seven ODIs and 115 runs from eight T20Is.
Fraser-McGurk has also featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Delhi Capitals, scoring 385 runs from 15 matches with a strike rate of 199.48.
Australia ODI squad
Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa.
Australia T20I squad
Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Mitch Owen, Lachlan Shaw, Adam Zampa.
AUS vs ENG ODI series schedule
First ODI: 13 November, Perth
Second ODI: 15 November, Adelaide
Third ODI: 18 November, Hobart
AUS vs ENG T20I series schedule
First T20I: 21 November, Melbourne
Second T20I: 24 November, Gold Coast
Third T20I: 27 November, Brisbane
Fourth T20I: 29 November, Sydney
Fifth T20I: 2 December, Canberra