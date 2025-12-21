ETV Bharat / sports

Australia Retain Ashes In Just 11 Days; Register Fastest Series Win Since 1921

Australia's Mitchell Starc, right, celebrates the wicket of England's Will Jacks, left, during play on the final day of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. ( AP )

Hyderabad: Australia continued their dominance and took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the Ashes 2025, winning the third Test by 82 runs. The team retained the urn in just 11 days of play and scripted a record. They registered the fastest Ashes win since 1921. The first Test of the series ended in two days, the second was played for four days, and the third went for a duration of five days, with the hosts winning all three matches. In 1921, Australia won the Ashes after just eight days of play.

Australia take an 85-run lead in the first innings

Batting first, Australia posted 371 on the scoreboard before being all out. Alex Carey smashed a century with a knock of 106 runs from 143 deliveries. Usman Khawaja, who was added to the playing XI in place of Steve Smith just a few minutes before the toss, scored a half-century. The left-hander played a knock of 82 runs after being demoted in the batting order. Mitchell Starc also showcased his batting skills, amassing 54 runs from 75 deliveries laced with nine boundaries. Jofra Archer picked up a five-wicket haul and was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors.

The Aussies then bundled out the English side on 286 as Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer scored fifties, giving some fight, but that wasn’t enough to prevent a first-innings lead to Australia. England's skipper smashed 83 runs while Archer played an innings of 51 runs during his stay at the crease.

Travis Head pose a mammoth target for visitors