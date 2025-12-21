Australia Retain Ashes In Just 11 Days; Register Fastest Series Win Since 1921
Australia retained the Ashes with an 82-run win at Adelaide Oval and took an unassailable 3-0 lead.
Hyderabad: Australia continued their dominance and took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the Ashes 2025, winning the third Test by 82 runs. The team retained the urn in just 11 days of play and scripted a record. They registered the fastest Ashes win since 1921. The first Test of the series ended in two days, the second was played for four days, and the third went for a duration of five days, with the hosts winning all three matches. In 1921, Australia won the Ashes after just eight days of play.
Australia take an 85-run lead in the first innings
Batting first, Australia posted 371 on the scoreboard before being all out. Alex Carey smashed a century with a knock of 106 runs from 143 deliveries. Usman Khawaja, who was added to the playing XI in place of Steve Smith just a few minutes before the toss, scored a half-century. The left-hander played a knock of 82 runs after being demoted in the batting order. Mitchell Starc also showcased his batting skills, amassing 54 runs from 75 deliveries laced with nine boundaries. Jofra Archer picked up a five-wicket haul and was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors.
The Aussies then bundled out the English side on 286 as Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer scored fifties, giving some fight, but that wasn’t enough to prevent a first-innings lead to Australia. England's skipper smashed 83 runs while Archer played an innings of 51 runs during his stay at the crease.
Travis Head pose a mammoth target for visitors
Swashbuckling Australian opener Travis Head unleashed his batting prowess in the second innings with a knock of 170 runs. With a total of 349, Australia posed a daunting target of 435 runs. Zak Crawley (85) and Jamie Smith (60) led the fight for England, but Australia bowled them out on 352. Carey won Man of the Match for his performance.
Two more Tests to go
The series has two more fixtures to go as the fourth Test will be played in Melbourne from December 26, while the fifth Test will be played in Sydney from January 4. England will aim to register consolation wins, while Australia will have an opportunity to register a clean sweep.
England captain on series defeat
"That dream is now over, which is incredibly disappointing," said England skipper Ben Stokes. "Everyone is hurting and quite emotional about it. It hurts, it sucks, but we ain't going to stop."
"That stuff I wanted to see, I've seen that this week. I think we can take a lot from this game," he said.