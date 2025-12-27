ETV Bharat / sports

'Taking A Bit Of Grass Off Would Have Helped': Steve Smith Criticises MCG Pitch After Ashes Loss

Hyderabad: Australia skipper Steve Smith has called out the pitch which hosted the fourth Test between Australia and England. Australia suffered a defeat against England at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Scoring 178 in the fourth innings, England won a Test match in Australia since 2011. Bowlers dominated the course of the match as they got the seam movement from the surface throughout the proceedings.

"I’d say maybe a touch too much (in favour of the bowlers). It was definitely tricky out there. When you see 36 wickets fall in two days, that probably tells you it did a bit more than intended. Maybe taking a bit of grass off or easing the preparation slightly would’ve helped. But that’s how it was, and we just had to adapt," Smith said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

A total of 20 wickets fell on the opening day of the Ashes Test, and multiple records were tumbled. However, in the fourth innings, when England were batting, they tackled the Australian bowling with an attacking approach.

Smith mentioned that the wicket didn’t behave as Australia expected.