'Taking A Bit Of Grass Off Would Have Helped': Steve Smith Criticises MCG Pitch After Ashes Loss
England outplayed Australia in a span of just two days in the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia skipper Steve Smith has called out the pitch which hosted the fourth Test between Australia and England. Australia suffered a defeat against England at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Scoring 178 in the fourth innings, England won a Test match in Australia since 2011. Bowlers dominated the course of the match as they got the seam movement from the surface throughout the proceedings.
"I’d say maybe a touch too much (in favour of the bowlers). It was definitely tricky out there. When you see 36 wickets fall in two days, that probably tells you it did a bit more than intended. Maybe taking a bit of grass off or easing the preparation slightly would’ve helped. But that’s how it was, and we just had to adapt," Smith said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
A total of 20 wickets fell on the opening day of the Ashes Test, and multiple records were tumbled. However, in the fourth innings, when England were batting, they tackled the Australian bowling with an attacking approach.
Smith mentioned that the wicket didn’t behave as Australia expected.
"The wicket played as expected, but once the ball softened, it didn’t quite behave the way I’d hoped. When they came out to bat, they were very aggressive in those first few overs, and that probably softened the ball even further. From that point, it didn’t offer as much assistance as I would’ve liked," Smith added.
England captain Ben Stokes was proud of his side winning the match.
"Definitely very satisfying. A fair bit was going on in the build-up to this match, a lot being thrown our way. For the lads to come out, stay focused, and perform the way they did says a lot about the character in this team. Huge credit to the players, support staff, and management for keeping everyone locked in on what mattered - playing good cricket," he said.