Ashes 2025: England Get Consolation Win As They Beat Australia At MCG After 15 Years

Hyderabad: After a series of dominating performances from Australia, England finally got to a victory in the Ashes 2025 as they won the fourth Test by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) by five wickets on Saturday, December 27. Notably, it was England’s first win against Australia after 15 years at MCG. Also, they beat the Aussies for the first time on Australian soil after 2013/14 and 18 Tests.

England were chasing a target of 175 in the fourth innings, and they stumbled a bit on their way, losing six wickets. However, contributions from Jacob Bethell (40), Zak Crawley (37) and Ben Duckett (34) turned out to be decisive to help the English side complete the chase successfully.

The Test match was wrapped up in just two days as the conditions assisted bowlers, and they were getting some sharp seam movement throughout the fixture. Both teams posted a total below 200 in both innings, and the seamers decided the course of the match as they were getting the ball to nip into and away from the opposition batters.