Ashes 2025: England Get Consolation Win As They Beat Australia At MCG After 15 Years

England beat Australia by four wickets in the fourth Test of the Ashes 2025 as the Test match was wrapped up in just two days.

File photo: England Cricket Team (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : December 27, 2025 at 11:55 AM IST

Updated : December 27, 2025 at 12:04 PM IST

Hyderabad: After a series of dominating performances from Australia, England finally got to a victory in the Ashes 2025 as they won the fourth Test by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) by five wickets on Saturday, December 27. Notably, it was England’s first win against Australia after 15 years at MCG. Also, they beat the Aussies for the first time on Australian soil after 2013/14 and 18 Tests.

England were chasing a target of 175 in the fourth innings, and they stumbled a bit on their way, losing six wickets. However, contributions from Jacob Bethell (40), Zak Crawley (37) and Ben Duckett (34) turned out to be decisive to help the English side complete the chase successfully.

The Test match was wrapped up in just two days as the conditions assisted bowlers, and they were getting some sharp seam movement throughout the fixture. Both teams posted a total below 200 in both innings, and the seamers decided the course of the match as they were getting the ball to nip into and away from the opposition batters.

England opted to bowl after winning the toss and put the Australian team into bat. The pacers were getting help right from the start, and they bundled out Australia on a paltry total of 152 with Josh Tongue leading the charge with a five-for. Michael Neser was the top run-scorer for Australia with a knock of 35 runs laced with seven boundaries.

Australian pacers came with all guns blazing in the response and bundled out England on 110 with Michael Neser and Scott Boland taking four and three wickets respectively. The hosts took a crucial 42-run lead in the first innings, and it became a close encounter soon.

Australia posted 132 to hand a target of 175 to England in the second innings. Travis Head was the highest run-getter with a knock of 46 runs, while Brydon Carse was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, taking four wickets.

