ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I: Australia All Out For Lowest Home T20I Total

Australia are up against England in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Gabba, Brisbane. The series is currently level at 1-1, and England were in command before the rain stopped play in the second innings. Australia registered an unwanted record while batting as they were all out on a low total of 108 runs from 16.5 overs. It was Australia’s lowest T20I total at home, surpassing the previous record of 111 against New Zealand in Sydney in 2022.

Six single-digit scores

Six of the batters in the Australian innings scored in single digits, including three ducks. Five of the batters scored in double digits, and as a result, the team ended up amassing a total of just 108 runs. Sam Harper was the leading run-scorer with a knock of 26 runs, while Jake Fraser-McGurk amassed 22 runs during his stay at the crease.

Jamie Overton picked five wickets, conceding 12 runs, while Liam Dawson scalped three wickets. Overton became only the second England bowler to take a five-wicket haul for the national side after Sam Curran, who picked five wickets against Afghanistan in November 2022 during a T20 World Cup fixture.

England displayed a similar performance in the second T20I, winning the fixture by eight wickets. The team chased down a target of 185 runs in just 13.1 overs. Aneurin Donald scored 85 runs from 32 deliveries while Philip Salt amassed 58 runs from 30 deliveries.

Playing XI

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper (wk), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake

England: Philip Salt, Aneurin Donald, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jordan Cox (wk), James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Henry Crocombe