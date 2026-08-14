AUS vs BAN: Tanzid Hasan Scripts History With Sensational Ton In First Test
Day two of the series opener turned out to be a historic day for the Bangladesh batter as he amassed a 188-ball hundred.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 11:49 AM IST
Darwin (Australia): Bangladesh are producing an impressive display in the first Test of the two-match series by punching above their weight. Tanzid Hasan continued Bangladesh’s superb start to the Test and also etched his name in the record books. The 25-year-old became the first Bangladesh batter to hit a Test hundred in Australia by completing his century in 188 deliveries after the visitors bundled out the hosts on 198.
Tanzid, who is playing only his second Test, built his innings patiently. The left-hander was ably supported by Najmul Hossain Shanto (84) as the duo built a crucial partnership of 93 runs for the third wicket.
Tanzid Hasan has the first Test century of his career! 👏#MilestoneMoment | @NRMAInsurance | #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/lXkIJrXHAO— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 14, 2026
Tanzid has already scored his maiden Test fifty earlier in the innings and raced to his hundred on the second day of the fixture. His knock also made him the highest individual run-scorer for Bangladesh in Australia.
Earlier in the match, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud produced a spell of 6/55 to play a key role in bundling out the hosts on a low total of 198.
Tanzid Hasan has been a revelation for Bangladesh 👀 #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/6LF1z9PQYb— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 14, 2026
Tanzid inks name in record books
Tanzid’s century has helped him write his name in the record books. He surpassed Hannan Sarkar's 76 at Cairns in 2003 to register the individual score by a Bangladesh batter in Australia ever. His innings came against a star-studded attack including pacers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.
Bangladesh heading for a big lead
The significant knocks from Tanzid and Shanto has put the visitors in a commanding position. The team has taken a lead of more than 100 runs with five wickets in hand at the time of writing. The onus to extend the lead for Bangladesh will now depend on Mushafiqur Rahman who has a lot of experience in his bag.
Bangladesh are playing a Test match in Australia after a span of 23 years, as they last played in July 2003.