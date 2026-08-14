ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs BAN: Tanzid Hasan Scripts History With Sensational Ton In First Test

Darwin (Australia): Bangladesh are producing an impressive display in the first Test of the two-match series by punching above their weight. Tanzid Hasan continued Bangladesh’s superb start to the Test and also etched his name in the record books. The 25-year-old became the first Bangladesh batter to hit a Test hundred in Australia by completing his century in 188 deliveries after the visitors bundled out the hosts on 198.

Tanzid, who is playing only his second Test, built his innings patiently. The left-hander was ably supported by Najmul Hossain Shanto (84) as the duo built a crucial partnership of 93 runs for the third wicket.

Tanzid has already scored his maiden Test fifty earlier in the innings and raced to his hundred on the second day of the fixture. His knock also made him the highest individual run-scorer for Bangladesh in Australia.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud produced a spell of 6/55 to play a key role in bundling out the hosts on a low total of 198.