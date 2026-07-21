ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs BAN: Captain Pat Cummins Returns As Australia Announce Full-Strength Test Squad For Bangladesh Series

Hyderabad: Australia have unveiled a 13-member squad for the upcoming two-match World Test Championship (WTC) series at home against Bangladesh. The squad marks the return of some of the key players, and the big boost for them will be the comeback of the captain Pat Cummins.

Cummins played his last fixture in December last year and is included in the Australia squad for the two-match series that kicks off in Darwin on August 13. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will also join the 13-member group that will take on Bangladesh.

Spinner Nathan Lyon will return to the red-ball team after missing much of the backend of the Ashes tour against England due to a hamstring issue. Back-up pacer Scott Boland will be joined by all-rounders Beau Webster and Cameron Green.

After Usman Khawaja’s retirement at the start of the year, the Australian team will be looking for his backup option, with Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Jake Weatherald all included as batting options.

Michael Neser, Todd Murphy and Brendan Doggett were part of the Australian squad that was part of their team in the recent Test series against England in January.

Chairman of selectors, George Bailey, said that the selection panel is looking forward to the return of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.