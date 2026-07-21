AUS vs BAN: Captain Pat Cummins Returns As Australia Announce Full-Strength Test Squad For Bangladesh Series
Australia have named a full-strength squad boosted by the return of the key players for the Test series against Bangladesh.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 11:04 AM IST
Hyderabad: Australia have unveiled a 13-member squad for the upcoming two-match World Test Championship (WTC) series at home against Bangladesh. The squad marks the return of some of the key players, and the big boost for them will be the comeback of the captain Pat Cummins.
Cummins played his last fixture in December last year and is included in the Australia squad for the two-match series that kicks off in Darwin on August 13. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will also join the 13-member group that will take on Bangladesh.
Spinner Nathan Lyon will return to the red-ball team after missing much of the backend of the Ashes tour against England due to a hamstring issue. Back-up pacer Scott Boland will be joined by all-rounders Beau Webster and Cameron Green.
Introducing your Australian Men’s squad to take on Bangladesh up north next month 🌴 pic.twitter.com/UmoJr69o1A— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) July 21, 2026
After Usman Khawaja’s retirement at the start of the year, the Australian team will be looking for his backup option, with Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Jake Weatherald all included as batting options.
Michael Neser, Todd Murphy and Brendan Doggett were part of the Australian squad that was part of their team in the recent Test series against England in January.
Chairman of selectors, George Bailey, said that the selection panel is looking forward to the return of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.
“The NSP (National Selection Panel) look forward to the return of Pat, Josh and Nathan. They have worked extremely hard, individually and with the SSSM (sports science and sports medicine) teams, over the past few months to return from their respective injuries," Bailey said.
“While this is a 13-player squad, we have players prepared and available should any adjustments be required in the lead-up to these matches. As previously stated, the volume of cricket and schedule across the next 12 months are likely to present further opportunities across all formats for many players.”
Australia are at the top of the WTC standings while Bangladesh are currently at the fourth spot.
Australia squad for Bangladesh Test series
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.
Australia vs Bangladesh Test series schedule
1st Test = August 13-17, Darwin
2nd Test = August 22-26, Mackay