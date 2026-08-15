ETV Bharat / sports

AUS VS BAN 1st Test: Bangladesh Tighten Grip As Australia Trail By 67 Runs In Darwin

Darwin: Bangladesh strengthened their position in the Test against Australia on Saturday after making crucial inroads into the hosts' top order on Day 3, leaving the match finely poised with Australia trailing by 67 runs with six wickets in hand. With valuable 2025-27 points at stake, Bangladesh will aim to press home their advantage early on Sunday and wrap up the Australian innings.

Australia began their second innings 228 runs behind, but Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud once again made an early impact. After claiming 6/55 in the first innings, Hasan removed openers Jake Weatherald for a duck and Travis Head for 17 to give Bangladesh a strong start.

Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 31, and Steve Smith, who made 44, then steadied the innings and helped Australia recover. However, Bangladesh's spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz broke the partnership by dismissing the two batters.

Cameron Green and Alex Carey subsequently held firm to keep Australia in the contest, despite Bangladesh maintaining pressure with disciplined bowling on a good batting surface.