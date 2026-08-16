ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh Register Test Win Against Australia In Australia For First Time

Darwin (Australia): Bangladesh scripted history in the first Test of the two-match series against Australia at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin, on Sunday, August 16. The team registered their second Test win against Australia, beating the hosts by nine wickets. Their first Test win over Australia was in Mirpur in 2017 by 20 runs. Also, it is the team’s first win against Australia in Australia. The win becomes more significant given that Bangladesh have beaten Australia on Australian soil.

The Australian team were up against the Bangla Tigers with a full-strength squad, but the visitors pulled off a fierce effort to defy the odds. The foundation for the win was built by Hasan Mahmud, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings, and then Tanzid Hasan shone with the bat to take Bangladesh to a commanding position.

Bangladesh take a massive 228-run lead

Bangladesh put themselves in a position of strength in the first innings only, and it started with Hasan, who bowled in the right areas to extract the seam movement and bounce from the pitch. Thanks to his bowling masterclass, Bangladesh bundled Australia for a paltry total of 198. Steven Smith scored a half-century with a knock of 71 runs. Hasan picked six wickets while Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain picked two wickets each.

The visitors then posted a mammoth total of 426, riding on a century from Tanzid Hasan (101) and half-centuries from Najmul Hossain Shanto (84) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (65). Josh Hazlewood picked six wickets for Australia.

Bangladesh cap off the match with a nine-wicket win