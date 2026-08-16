AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh Register Test Win Against Australia In Australia For First Time
Bangladesh scripted history in the first Test of the two-match series, registering their first-ever red-ball victory over Australia.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST|
Updated : August 16, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
Darwin (Australia): Bangladesh scripted history in the first Test of the two-match series against Australia at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin, on Sunday, August 16. The team registered their second Test win against Australia, beating the hosts by nine wickets. Their first Test win over Australia was in Mirpur in 2017 by 20 runs. Also, it is the team’s first win against Australia in Australia. The win becomes more significant given that Bangladesh have beaten Australia on Australian soil.
The Australian team were up against the Bangla Tigers with a full-strength squad, but the visitors pulled off a fierce effort to defy the odds. The foundation for the win was built by Hasan Mahmud, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings, and then Tanzid Hasan shone with the bat to take Bangladesh to a commanding position.
Bangladesh take a massive 228-run lead
Bangladesh put themselves in a position of strength in the first innings only, and it started with Hasan, who bowled in the right areas to extract the seam movement and bounce from the pitch. Thanks to his bowling masterclass, Bangladesh bundled Australia for a paltry total of 198. Steven Smith scored a half-century with a knock of 71 runs. Hasan picked six wickets while Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain picked two wickets each.
Bangladesh stun Australia to register landmark first Test victory Down Under 👏#WTC27 📝: https://t.co/gIQtdBGVou pic.twitter.com/xQdTVZchm6— ICC (@ICC) August 16, 2026
The visitors then posted a mammoth total of 426, riding on a century from Tanzid Hasan (101) and half-centuries from Najmul Hossain Shanto (84) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (65). Josh Hazlewood picked six wickets for Australia.
Bangladesh cap off the match with a nine-wicket win
After trailing by 228 runs in the first innings, Australia were bundled out for 284 despite Cameron Green playing a knock of 104 runs, as he lacked support from the other end. Steven Smith (44) and Alex Carey (30) scored in double digits, but four of the batters ended up scoring only in single digits. Mehidy Hasan Miraz capitalised on the conditions as the pitch started offering some assistance for spinners by Day 3 and picked up a five-wicket haul, taking five scalps while conceding only 66 runs.
Bangladesh then chased the target of just 57 runs while losing only one wicket and beat them by nine wickets.
BAN vs AUS 1st Test scorecard
Australia 1st Innings: 198 all out (Steve Smith 71; Hasan Mahmud 6/55)
Bangladesh 1st Innings: 426 all out (Tanzid Hasan 101, Najmul Hossain Shanto 84; Josh Hazlewood 6/89)
Australia 2nd Innings: 284 all out (Cameron Green 104, Steve Smith 44; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5/66)
Bangladesh 2nd Innings: 57/1 in 14.2 overs (Mominul Haque 30*, Shadman Islam 25)