ETV Bharat / sports

Auqib Nabi Gets Maiden Call For Test Series Against Sri Lanka, Replaces Injured Bumrah

Jammu: Auqib Nabi, the speedster from the Baramulla area of Jammu and Kashmir, received the maiden call for a two-match Test series beginning on August 15 against Sri Lanka after being named the replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the series due to a knee injury.

"The Men's Selection Committee has named Auqib Nabi as Bumrah's replacement. The Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler earns his maiden call-up to the senior national team," the BCCI said in a statement.

The 29-year-old Nabi is the third player from J&K after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik to get a senior national team call-up. Rasool and Malik played for India in the limited-overs format.

With 60 wickets in the last Ranji Trophy season, Nabi had been knocking on the door of the selection committee for the last two years. Nabi had claimed 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons. He is also a handy customer with the bat.

His wicket haul in the elite domestic tournament had earned Jammu and Kashmir its maiden Ranji title. This was seen as the biggest ever achievement for the team, which was seen as minnows of the game till a few years ago.

Following his spectacular performance in the Ranji Trophy, Nabi was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 crore during Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions.