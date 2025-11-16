ETV Bharat / sports

ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner To Meet In Tournament Final

Alcaraz's performance in the match showed his sharpness and brilliant gameplay on the court. The 22-year-old took an hour and 23 minutes to topple the Canadian opponent. He combined his brilliant net play with solid winners from the baseline to command the proceedings.

Hyderabad: Carlos Alcaraz made it to the ATP Final championship match for the first time after outplaying Felix Auger-Aliassime by 6-2,6-4 on Saturday evening in Turin, Italy. With the triumph at the Inalpi Arena, he has set up a mouthwatering final against Italian rival Jannik Sinner. It also signed off a memorable week for the Spaniard, who won the ATP Year-end No. 1 trophy just a day before.

"I felt like I could do everything on court. It didn't matter if it was a forehand down the line, a drop shot or a backhand down the line—I felt everything was going to be in. That confidence helped through the whole match, pushing him to the limit and forcing him to try something different," he said after the match.

The Spaniard won a break point early in the first set by 3-1. He then capitalised on the lead and kept the opponent under constant pressure with his deceiving drop shots and aggressive shot-making. He rode on the momentum to take the set 6-2.

The second set was culminating in a close fight, and the contest stood at 4-4. He then earned a break point to take a decisive lead and close out the match with ease, winning the fixture.

"It is great facing Jannik. I know I have to play my plan A if I want to beat him, if I want to win the tournament. I think we'll both raise our levels to the top - great for the fans and the crowd,” Alcaraz added.

Alcaraz became the first Spaniard to reach the ATP Finals Championship match since Rafael Nadal in 2013. Also, if he wins in the title decider, he will become the first player from Spain to win the competition since Alex Corretja in 1998.