ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Defeats Carlos Alcaraz In Two Straight Sets To Win Title
Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner outplayed Carlos Alcaraz in two straight sets and clinched the ATP Finals championship.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 12:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Italian Jannik Sinner defended the ATP Finals title, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets on Sunday, November 16. The Italian player has been carving an impressive run this year, winning multiple Grand Slam titles and ATP titles, but Alcaraz has consistently posed a tough challenge for him. It was a proper treat for the fans to watch as both players produced some of the best tennis on court. After a hard-fought battle, Sinner emerged triumphant with a scoreline of 7-6, 7-5 and defended his title.
Alcaraz had an opportunity to take the lead in the first set but failed to convert, and Sinner showed an impressive performance in the tie-breaker to win the first set. In the second set, Alcaraz hinted at a comeback, breaking the opponent’s serve early. But, the World No.2 pulled things back to level and also broke a set to win the match.
Jannik Sinner creates history
A victory in the championship match of the ATP Finals 2025 helped Sinner ink history. With a clean win, he became the first player in the world to win the ATP Finals without dropping a set in multiple consecutive years.
“It’s (an) amazing season... This year, making four Grand Slam finals, coming here, winning here, having this big streak at the end of the year, it’s amazing,” Sinner said after the match.
“But mostly I feel to be a better player than last year, I think this is the most important. It’s all part of the process. I always say and believe that if you keep working and trying to be a better player, the results they’re going to come. This year it was like this.”
Sinner kicked off the year with a victory in the Australian Open final against Alexander Zverev. He suffered a defeat to Alcaraz in the French Open final but equalled the odds by beating him in the final of Wimbledon.
Sinner became the first player after Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, and the youngest overall, to play the final of the four Grand Slam finals and ATP Finals in a year.