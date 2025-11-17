ETV Bharat / sports

ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Defeats Carlos Alcaraz In Two Straight Sets To Win Title

Hyderabad: Italian Jannik Sinner defended the ATP Finals title, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets on Sunday, November 16. The Italian player has been carving an impressive run this year, winning multiple Grand Slam titles and ATP titles, but Alcaraz has consistently posed a tough challenge for him. It was a proper treat for the fans to watch as both players produced some of the best tennis on court. After a hard-fought battle, Sinner emerged triumphant with a scoreline of 7-6, 7-5 and defended his title.

Alcaraz had an opportunity to take the lead in the first set but failed to convert, and Sinner showed an impressive performance in the tie-breaker to win the first set. In the second set, Alcaraz hinted at a comeback, breaking the opponent’s serve early. But, the World No.2 pulled things back to level and also broke a set to win the match.

Jannik Sinner creates history

A victory in the championship match of the ATP Finals 2025 helped Sinner ink history. With a clean win, he became the first player in the world to win the ATP Finals without dropping a set in multiple consecutive years.