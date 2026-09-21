ETV Bharat / sports

Atletico Madrid Beats 10-Man Real Madrid 2-1, Man City Outlasts Sunderland In Premier League

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe runs with the ball away from Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, left, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Madrid, Sunday ( AP )

Madrid: Atletico Madrid won the first capital derby of the season in the Spanish league with a 2-1 win against 10-man Real Madrid, while Manchester City prevailed in an eight-goal thriller against Sunderland to move clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday.

Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonathan David scored second-half goals for Atletico, which moved to second place behind Barcelona. After the game, Madrid coach José Mourinho was back to his old self and lashed out at the refereeing.

Man City beat Sunderland 5-3 to open a three-point lead over defending champion Arsenal in England, while Christian Pulisic scored his first goal of the season with AC Milan in the team's 3-0 win over Lecce in Italy.

PSG won 2-1 at Marseille in traditionally the biggest match in French soccer. Angry Marseille fans displayed banners attacking the club's American owner Frank McCourt.

Atletico takes advantage of 10-man Madrid

Atletico scored twice in the second half to beat its city rival, which played a man down nearly the entire second half at the Metropolitano stadium. Dean Huijsen was sent off in the 52nd for a foul that prompted the penalty kick converted by Grimaldo.

David added to the lead in the 59th, before Antonio Rüdiger scored for Madrid in the 89th.

Madrid wanted a red card for Atletico's Cristian "Cuti" Romero in the first half after he stepped on Jude Bellingham's leg. The incident was reviewed by VAR but Romero was only shown a yellow card. Madrid also wanted a red card for Kang Lee-in for a hard foul on Federico Valverde.

Madrid coach José Mourinho criticized the refereeing after the match, saying there were "two clear red cards" for Atletico's players.

The result moved Atletico within five points of Barcelona, which won 3-1 at Sevilla on Saturday with a hat trick by Raphinha.

Real Madrid dropped to fourth. It's six points behind leader Barcelona, which has won seven in a row to start the season.

Real Betis moved to third place after a 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruña, while Real Sociedad beat struggling Valencia 3-2 with a winner in second-half stoppage time.

Vinícius Júnior had a lackluster performance and was substituted in the 54th by Yan Diomande.

Man City outlasts Sunderland in Premier League

Man City extended its perfect winning start to the season to five games after City twice relinquished the lead and Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey outshone Erling Haaland with a hat trick.

Haaland eventually ended the visitors' brave fight with City's fifth goal in the 81st minute.

Manchester United salvaged a 1-1 draw at Fulham to avoid three straight defeats in all competitions after Matheus Cunha scored in the 89th.