Atletico Madrid Beats 10-Man Real Madrid 2-1, Man City Outlasts Sunderland In Premier League
Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonathan David scored second-half goals for Atletico, which moved to second place behind Barcelona.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 7:33 AM IST
Madrid: Atletico Madrid won the first capital derby of the season in the Spanish league with a 2-1 win against 10-man Real Madrid, while Manchester City prevailed in an eight-goal thriller against Sunderland to move clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday.
Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonathan David scored second-half goals for Atletico, which moved to second place behind Barcelona. After the game, Madrid coach José Mourinho was back to his old self and lashed out at the refereeing.
Man City beat Sunderland 5-3 to open a three-point lead over defending champion Arsenal in England, while Christian Pulisic scored his first goal of the season with AC Milan in the team's 3-0 win over Lecce in Italy.
PSG won 2-1 at Marseille in traditionally the biggest match in French soccer. Angry Marseille fans displayed banners attacking the club's American owner Frank McCourt.
Atletico takes advantage of 10-man Madrid
Atletico scored twice in the second half to beat its city rival, which played a man down nearly the entire second half at the Metropolitano stadium. Dean Huijsen was sent off in the 52nd for a foul that prompted the penalty kick converted by Grimaldo.
David added to the lead in the 59th, before Antonio Rüdiger scored for Madrid in the 89th.
Madrid wanted a red card for Atletico's Cristian "Cuti" Romero in the first half after he stepped on Jude Bellingham's leg. The incident was reviewed by VAR but Romero was only shown a yellow card. Madrid also wanted a red card for Kang Lee-in for a hard foul on Federico Valverde.
Madrid coach José Mourinho criticized the refereeing after the match, saying there were "two clear red cards" for Atletico's players.
The result moved Atletico within five points of Barcelona, which won 3-1 at Sevilla on Saturday with a hat trick by Raphinha.
Real Madrid dropped to fourth. It's six points behind leader Barcelona, which has won seven in a row to start the season.
Real Betis moved to third place after a 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruña, while Real Sociedad beat struggling Valencia 3-2 with a winner in second-half stoppage time.
Vinícius Júnior had a lackluster performance and was substituted in the 54th by Yan Diomande.
Man City outlasts Sunderland in Premier League
Man City extended its perfect winning start to the season to five games after City twice relinquished the lead and Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey outshone Erling Haaland with a hat trick.
Haaland eventually ended the visitors' brave fight with City's fifth goal in the 81st minute.
Manchester United salvaged a 1-1 draw at Fulham to avoid three straight defeats in all competitions after Matheus Cunha scored in the 89th.
Alexander Isak scored his fourth goal of the season as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 1-0, and Leeds drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace.
Torres strikes again for PSG
Substitute Ferran Torres scored his seventh goal in six matches for PSG and captain Marquinhos netted the winner in a 2-1 victory at Marseille in Ligue 1.
Marseille's fifth straight loss in all competitions left it second to last in the standings. Defending champion PSG moved up to sixth place, five points behind leader Monaco heading into the international break.
Marseille was left with 10 men in the 77th minute when captain Timothy Weah was sent off for a second yellow card.
Nice beat Lille 2-1 at home and Auxerre defeated visiting Brest by the same score.
Pulisic scores for AC Milan in Italy
Pulisic made his first start and scored his first goal for Milan this season. The American star helped Milan beat Lecce 3-0 as it celebrated the 100th anniversary of San Siro stadium. Milan had won only one game at home since March and had been booed off the field in a loss to Benfica in the Europa League on Wednesday.
Napoli's mediocre start under Massimiliano Allegri continued after a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina. Napoli has only two wins from six matches in all competitions so far. Fiorentina had picked up its first points last week in its first match under Paolo Vanoli.
Juventus beat Atalanta 2-0 with goals from Francisco Conceição and Gleison Bremer ending a two-game winless streak in Serie A. Parma beat Genoa 2-1 and Como lost 2-0 at Frosinone.
Elversberg held 0-0 in Bundesliga
After two straight wins to start the Bundesliga season, newcomer Elversberg followed its loss to Bayern Munich with a 0-0 draw at promoted Schalke.
Also Sunday, Miguel Gutierrez scored and assisted on Patrik Schick's goal as Bayer Leverkusen beat Leipzig 2-0 at home to move to fifth. Host Paderborn defeated Hoffenheim 3-1.
Rangers tops Celtic again
Ryan Naderi scored before halftime to give Rangers a 1-0 win at Celtic in the Scottish league for the team's second win in a week against its rival.
Rangers had won 3-0 at home last weekend in the quarterfinals of the Scottish League Cup.
The result left Rangers two points behind Celtic, which had won all of its first six league matches so far.
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