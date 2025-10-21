ETV Bharat / sports

Athletes Swap Skis For Skates In A Glimpse Of Winter Sport's Future

Munich: Many of the world's best biathletes swapped skis for skates at an exhibition event in Munich on the weekend, offering a glimpse into the future of winter sports in a warming world.

Biathlon, the mix of cross-country skiing and target shooting that is one of Scandinavia's most popular winter sports, is one of several disciplines facing a reckoning as climate change and increasingly mild winters pose an existential threat.

Only two weeks after Munich's Oktoberfest beer festival, which typically signals the end of warmer weather for another year, the Bavarian city held the Loop One festival for the first time on Saturday and Sunday.

Unlike typical biathlon events that take place in freezing conditions against a backdrop of gleaming white snow, the lawns of Munich's Olympic Park were green. The trees are yet to shed their yellow and orange leaves.

But with an estimated 18,000 spectators attending the two-day exhibition event, many in t-shirts, organisers are hoping events like this may help keep the sport -- and others like it -- alive in some capacity.

'Bleak future'

In 2024, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) partnered with the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) to "raise awareness of the bleak future of winter sports and tourism because of climate change".

"Ruined winter vacations and cancelled sports fixtures are – literally – the tip of the iceberg of climate change," WMO Secretary General Celeste Saulo said, announcing the partnership.

Studies have shown that several of the 21 former Winter Olympic host cities may be unable to hold winter sports events in future without a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

Biathlon is a sport rooted in Scandinvian traditions of skiing and hunting.

Carrying rifles on their backs, skiiers make their way around a snow-covered course before stopping to shoot targets, either while standing or lying down.