ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive: Want To Achieve Big In Olympics, Says Youth Athlete Edwina Jason

Hyderabad: The young sportspersons in the country are taking big steps in the world of athletics, and the recently concluded Asian Youth Games were an example of it. The country won nine medals in the event. Athlete Edwina Jason from Tamil Nadu also made her mark in the Asian Youth Games, winning two silver medals for India.

After winning the silver medals, she also stated that she wants to achieve big at a stage like the Olympics.

"My dream is not over yet. I want to win and achieve in the Olympic Games. That is my ambition. I am running towards that," she said while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Athlete Edwina Jason hails from Samadhampuram, near Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district. Her father, Jason, is self-employed, and her mother, Princi, works at a private hospital. Edwina Jason, who comes from a middle-class background, has achieved success in athletics and is now gaining international attention.