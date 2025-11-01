Exclusive: Want To Achieve Big In Olympics, Says Youth Athlete Edwina Jason
Youth athlete Edwina Jason has remarked that she aims to bag a medal in the Olympics in the future.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 2:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: The young sportspersons in the country are taking big steps in the world of athletics, and the recently concluded Asian Youth Games were an example of it. The country won nine medals in the event. Athlete Edwina Jason from Tamil Nadu also made her mark in the Asian Youth Games, winning two silver medals for India.
After winning the silver medals, she also stated that she wants to achieve big at a stage like the Olympics.
"My dream is not over yet. I want to win and achieve in the Olympic Games. That is my ambition. I am running towards that," she said while speaking to ETV Bharat.
Athlete Edwina Jason hails from Samadhampuram, near Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district. Her father, Jason, is self-employed, and her mother, Princi, works at a private hospital. Edwina Jason, who comes from a middle-class background, has achieved success in athletics and is now gaining international attention.
Happy to congratulate our own athlete Edwina Jason for clinching double silver medals at the 3rd Youth Asian Games 2025 in Bahrain.
Hailing from Tirunelveli, Edwina lifted Silver in the 400m Relay event and another Silver as part of the Indian team in the Medley Relay.

At the recently held Youth Asian Games in Bahrain, Edwina Jason was part of the Indian team in the 400-meter relay and medley relay, winning silver medals in both categories.
Edwina was given a warm welcome at the Chennai airport by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and the Tamil Nadu Athletics Association. Relatives, public and friends gave a rousing welcome to her as she returned to her hometown, Tirunelveli, from Chennai.
Edwina was also taken in a procession in an open-air jeep from the railway station to the sound of the 'Sendai melam'. On behalf of the BJP state sports unit, its president, Nainar Balaji, congratulated Edwina and her coach by presenting them with Rs. 50,000 each. Similarly, DMK and AIADMK party executives also congratulated the student.
Edwina Jason, a 17-year-old athlete from Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu, secured a silver medal in the girls' 400m event at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, clocking a personal best of 55.43 seconds and contributing to India's medal tally.
She also expressed her joy after the win.
"I am very happy as this is the first international medal I have received. At first, I started running for fun. Then little by little, I became completely interested in running."
"Because of my consistent performance, I won at the district level and got the opportunity to play at the national level. I performed well there too, and now I have won a medal at the international level for India. I would like to thank my coaches, Mahesh and Murthy, who were responsible for my success," she added.