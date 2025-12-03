ETV Bharat / sports

Athlete-Coach Duo Of Sanjana-Sandeep Handed Provisional Suspension For Doping Offence

New Delhi: Eighteen-year-old Sanjana Singh, who won two gold medals in the recent SAAF Senior Athletics Championships in Ranchi, and her coach Sandeep have been provisionally suspended for doping offences in a rare case of sanction on both the athlete and mentor.

Sanjana, who had won a gold each in the women's 1500m and 5000m races in the SAAF event in October, tested positive for two steroids -- methandienone and oxandrolone.

The athlete, who turns 19 on December 23, has been provisionally suspended for the doping offence, according to the latest update on the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) website.

The NADA also mentioned one athletics coach Sandeep (without surname) who has been handed provisional suspension for "Trafficking or Attempted Trafficking of Prohibited Substances".

It is learnt that the coach in question is Sandeep Maan under whom Sanjana trains in Rohtak, Haryana. "Yes, it's correct," a well-placed source told PTI when asked if the suspended coach in the NADA list is Sandeep Maan under whom Sanjana trains.