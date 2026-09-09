ETV Bharat / sports

Nearly 400 Athletes Evacuated As Floods Hit Nagoya Ahead Of Asian Games

Hyderabad: The 2026 Asian Games are hit by floods 10 days before the competition, as Aichi-Nagoya are set to stage the competition. Rainfall hit parts of the central Japanese city on Tuesday, September 8, and it flooded dozens of roads and homes. It also disrupted bus and subway services, forcing around 3,500 people to take shelter at the emergency evacuation centres.

Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa revealed that around 400 athletes and staff were evacuated to higher ground briefly to protect themselves from the rain. News Agency AP reported that there were instances of roof leaks. However, Hirosawa was of the belief that the city will host the games successfully.

"We are not worried about the conditions of the venues, and we believe there is no problem holding the Asian Games as planned," Hirosawa told reporters.

The Asian Games will last from September 19 to October 4, and India have announced their contingent for the event.