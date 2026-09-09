Nearly 400 Athletes Evacuated As Floods Hit Nagoya Ahead Of Asian Games
Nagoya has been affected by rainfall and flooding just a few days ahead of the 2026 Asian Games.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 2026 Asian Games are hit by floods 10 days before the competition, as Aichi-Nagoya are set to stage the competition. Rainfall hit parts of the central Japanese city on Tuesday, September 8, and it flooded dozens of roads and homes. It also disrupted bus and subway services, forcing around 3,500 people to take shelter at the emergency evacuation centres.
Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa revealed that around 400 athletes and staff were evacuated to higher ground briefly to protect themselves from the rain. News Agency AP reported that there were instances of roof leaks. However, Hirosawa was of the belief that the city will host the games successfully.
🚨🇯🇵 EXTREME FLOODING HITS NAGOYA, #JAPAN— GlobeUpdate (@Globupdate) September 8, 2026
Nagoya has issued its highest-level flood warning as heavy rain continues to threaten parts of central Japan
104.5 mm of rain fell in one hour — the highest hourly rainfall since records began in 1890
緊急速報 #ゲリラ豪雨 #名古屋豪雨 pic.twitter.com/mlji3c8XXi
"We are not worried about the conditions of the venues, and we believe there is no problem holding the Asian Games as planned," Hirosawa told reporters.
The Asian Games will last from September 19 to October 4, and India have announced their contingent for the event.
India squad for Asian Games 2026
The sports ministry unveiled the Indian contingent on Wednesday, and it includes 246 team officials and coaches for the 503 athletes who will take part in the 20th edition of the Asian Games.
Earlier, the ministry had approved 492 athletes in 35 disciplines for the event. A few names have been added to the list afterwards, and mainly the list of athletics has been increased from 73 to 79 athletes.
The athletics contingent will have a support staff of 31 members, while men's and women's cricket teams have been sanctioned a support staff of 20 members. The 40-member hockey group will be travelling with a support staff of 14, which includes six coaches and three physiotherapists. The shooting contingent, spearheaded by Manu Bhaker, will have a support staff of 17, which includes a total of 11 coaches.
For the badminton squad, which includes 20 members, national coach Pullela Gopichand will accompany them with foreign coaches Irwansyah of Indonesia and Tan Kim Her of Malaysia.