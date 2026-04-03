At 75, Srikakulam’s Boora Shyamasundara Rao Sprints Past Limits with 256 Medals
From battling hearing loss to conquering global tracks, the 75-year-old AP athlete’s relentless spirit and 256 medals showcase how determination can outpace age and adversity.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) : He defied age and physical limitations. The 75-year-old Boora Shyamasundara Rao, with his sprinting record, has once again proved that determination matters more than challenges. A proud winner of an extraordinary 256 medal count, the veteran athlete has earned name and respect not only in Srikakulam but in the entire state.
Born with a hearing impairment, Shyamasundara Rao had to face biases during his childhood. “My hearing may be weak, but I was determined to make my achievements loud,” he says, reflecting on his early struggles. His journey in sports began in 1978 under the guidance of his physical education teacher, who encouraged him to take up games. "Even when I had issues of communication, my teacher stood by me always," he says with gratitude.
Shyamasundara initially trained in basketball at the NTR Municipal Stadium and secured several state and national-level medals. However, he faced difficulty in coordinating and communicating with teammates. Thus he shifted to athletics, a decision that changed his life. “Sports gave me a voice when the world chose to remain silent around me,” he says.
Excelling in 100m and 200m sprint events, he went on to represent India in international competitions held in countries like Germany, the United States, New Zealand and Malaysia, winning multiple gold and bronze medals. Even in veteran categories, his performance remains remarkable, where he clocked 10.9 seconds in 100 meters and 22.2 seconds in 200 meters.
His recent achievements include gold medals at Masters Athletics meets and podium finishes across the country. “Age is just a number if your passion is still alive,” he says, urging youth to stay focused and continue the sport with passion.
Despite decades of success, his craving to win more medals remains undiminished. “If I can run at 75, what is stopping the youth from chasing their dreams?” he asks.
Shyamasundara Rao’s journey speaks about grit, perseverance and the unyielding spirit to rise above limitations. "If my medals can inspire generations to run their own race with courage, my achievement will be worth the effort," he concludes.
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