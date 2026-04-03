ETV Bharat / sports

At 75, Srikakulam’s Boora Shyamasundara Rao Sprints Past Limits with 256 Medals

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) : He defied age and physical limitations. The 75-year-old Boora Shyamasundara Rao, with his sprinting record, has once again proved that determination matters more than challenges. A proud winner of an extraordinary 256 medal count, the veteran athlete has earned name and respect not only in Srikakulam but in the entire state.

Born with a hearing impairment, Shyamasundara Rao had to face biases during his childhood. “My hearing may be weak, but I was determined to make my achievements loud,” he says, reflecting on his early struggles. His journey in sports began in 1978 under the guidance of his physical education teacher, who encouraged him to take up games. "Even when I had issues of communication, my teacher stood by me always," he says with gratitude.

Shyamasundara initially trained in basketball at the NTR Municipal Stadium and secured several state and national-level medals. However, he faced difficulty in coordinating and communicating with teammates. Thus he shifted to athletics, a decision that changed his life. “Sports gave me a voice when the world chose to remain silent around me,” he says.