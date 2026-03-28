ETV Bharat / sports

At 15, This Hyderabad Girl Is Raking In Medals

Nagasai Arushi said the gold medal she won in the Under-14 category at the 2024 Khelo India Games holds a particularly special place in her heart. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Her age is meant for carefree learning, studying, playing and singing. Yet, this young girl aspired to stand out from the crowd by choosing Taekwondo and has been undergoing rigorous training. Delivering powerful punches against her opponents, 15-year-old Nagasai Arushi from Hyderabad is raking in medals.

For Arushi, participating in a competition means one thing: she must return with a medal. Her father, Pawan Kumar, is a software professional, and her elder brother, Sri Sai Aditya, is also a national-level Taekwondo athlete, who inspired Arushi to turn towards sports. She began her training as early as the first grade.

In fact, she initially trained in Karate before switching to Taekwondo, a discipline in which she is now proving her mettle across state, national, and international-level competitions. She said the gold medal she won in the Under-14 category at the 2024 Khelo India Games holds a particularly special place in her heart.

Her impressive medal tally includes a silver at the 4th Mount Everest International Taekwondo Championship held in Nepal; gold medals at the National Cadet Kyorugi and Poomsae Taekwondo Championships held in Punjab during 2024–25; four gold medals in the CBSE South Zone competitions; and a silver medal at the National level.