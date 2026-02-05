ETV Bharat / sports

At 14, Akshara Gupta Is Youngest Player To Find A Place In Bihar Cricket Team

Patna: Akshara Gupta of Raxaul in Motihari has scripted history by becoming the youngest member of the Bihar women’s cricket team. Her entry in the senior team follows her captaining Bihar’s Under-19 team at the age of just 14 years.

In a chat with EV Bharat, Akshara said that she picked up the cricket bat, watching her brothers and the other boys in the neighbourhood play. She started playing with the boys, often being the girl to be seen on the neighbourhood playground.

"Playing cricket was not just a hobby but a passion. This passion for cricket deepened in 2020 when Uncle Ramkripa started giving me regular training," she disclosed.

Her father, Raj Kishore Shah, runs a chicken shop in Raxaul and her mother Reena Devi is a homemaker. Shah installed a net in the garden near their house so that she could practice daily. Her mother would wake her up every morning at 5 AM with a glass of milk after which she would go for a run. Her parents never differentiated between sons and daughters and always encouraged her to excel. Akshara has two sisters and a brother.

Her cousin Rishabh has always been her idol. He's older than her and currently plays for the Bihar team. Playing alongside her brothers gave Akshara confidence and a sense of belonging. Whenever trials for women players were held, she would go there with complete confidence.

The year 2024 proved to be a turning point in her life. During the trials, she was selected for the Bihar Under-19 women's team. Shortly thereafter, she was given the captaincy at the age of 14 which was nothing short of a dream come true for her.

"When I was made the captain, I did not have the confidence in myself. But the decision of the team management made me mentally stronger. I fulfilled this responsibility with complete honesty. The experience of captaincy further strengthened my cricket," she related.

At the Under-19 level, Akshara performed brilliantly against strong teams like Haryana and Punjab. Her batting was aggressive and she anchored her team on crucial occasions. She scored several half-centuries as a part of the Under-19 team. She is known for her explosive batting and is adept at taking on spin bowlers.