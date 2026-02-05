At 14, Akshara Gupta Is Youngest Player To Find A Place In Bihar Cricket Team
Her entry in the senior team follows her captaining the Under-19 team successfully.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Patna: Akshara Gupta of Raxaul in Motihari has scripted history by becoming the youngest member of the Bihar women’s cricket team. Her entry in the senior team follows her captaining Bihar’s Under-19 team at the age of just 14 years.
In a chat with EV Bharat, Akshara said that she picked up the cricket bat, watching her brothers and the other boys in the neighbourhood play. She started playing with the boys, often being the girl to be seen on the neighbourhood playground.
"Playing cricket was not just a hobby but a passion. This passion for cricket deepened in 2020 when Uncle Ramkripa started giving me regular training," she disclosed.
Her father, Raj Kishore Shah, runs a chicken shop in Raxaul and her mother Reena Devi is a homemaker. Shah installed a net in the garden near their house so that she could practice daily. Her mother would wake her up every morning at 5 AM with a glass of milk after which she would go for a run. Her parents never differentiated between sons and daughters and always encouraged her to excel. Akshara has two sisters and a brother.
Her cousin Rishabh has always been her idol. He's older than her and currently plays for the Bihar team. Playing alongside her brothers gave Akshara confidence and a sense of belonging. Whenever trials for women players were held, she would go there with complete confidence.
The year 2024 proved to be a turning point in her life. During the trials, she was selected for the Bihar Under-19 women's team. Shortly thereafter, she was given the captaincy at the age of 14 which was nothing short of a dream come true for her.
"When I was made the captain, I did not have the confidence in myself. But the decision of the team management made me mentally stronger. I fulfilled this responsibility with complete honesty. The experience of captaincy further strengthened my cricket," she related.
At the Under-19 level, Akshara performed brilliantly against strong teams like Haryana and Punjab. Her batting was aggressive and she anchored her team on crucial occasions. She scored several half-centuries as a part of the Under-19 team. She is known for her explosive batting and is adept at taking on spin bowlers.
Akshara's favorite stroke is the cover drive and she specialises in hitting fours through the covers. Akshara is inspired by Smriti Mandhana and Virat Kohli in international cricket. She says that Smriti’s batting inspires her the most. She regularly watches all the matches of the Women's Premier League.
Akshara is also a big fan of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A left-handed batter and a left-arm bowler, Akshara believes that aggressive cricket is the hallmark of today's era. She continues to prepare herself for this style of cricket. Recently, during the Under-19 team's tour, Akshara was the youngest player to captain her team.
"This experience was special. Captaincy has made me mentally strong. I am able to handle myself even under pressure. It was not easy to take the responsibility of the team, but I tried to give my best in every match," she said.
Her consistent good performance has led her to be selected in the Bihar senior women's team. She is extremely happy to be a part of the team that is scheduled to tour Odisha soon for playing one day matches.
Akshara is practicing continuously for this tour and says that playing in the senior team is a new challenge for her besides being an opportunity. Akshara's dream isn't limited to just being a part of the Bihar team. She wants to consistently perform well over the next year and a half to earn a spot in the Indian women's cricket team. She acknowledges the support of Bihar Cricket Association and her parents in her journey.
"I have received support at every level. This is the reason why I have been able to reach the senior team today. Now my focus is on the upcoming matches. My only goal is to wear the Team India jersey by playing well consistently," she shared.
Coming from a small town like Raxaul and reaching the senior level wasn't easy. Akshara's hard work, family support and self-confidence have made this journey possible. She has emerged as an inspiration for the girls from small towns and villages who want to make a name for themselves in cricket.
Akshara says that if one has big dreams and strong determination, goals can be achieved. She explained that from childhood till now, no one, whether it was her neighbours or relatives, discouraged her. Having competed with boys from childhood, she has emerged as a very good player.
