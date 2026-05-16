Aston Villa Qualify For Champions League With 4-2 Win Over Liverpool
Aston Villa secured a berth in the Champions League by beating Liverpool by 4-2.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Aston Villa have thrashed Liverpool in the Premier League with a stunning victory. in a thrilling match. They defeated Liverpool by four goals to two on Friday. With this victory, Villa secured qualification for the Champions League for next season. Meanwhile, Liverpool's Champions League hopes, which suffered a huge defeat, are now in doubt.
With just days to go before the Europa League final, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery's tactics proved decisive in the match, fielding a strong line-up. Ollie Watkins shone in Villa's victory with a brace.
Liverpool suffer setback
The defeat has left Liverpool in fifth place in the points table, four points ahead of Bournemouth with two games remaining. The team's poor performance and heavy defeat have cast a dark shadow over the future of manager Arne Slott. Slott is confident that he will be in charge next season despite failing to defend his title.
Aston Villa 4-2 Liverpool ✨— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 15, 2026
Highlights of our Champions League securing win 🎥 pic.twitter.com/WyqnKjlNSu
Liverpool were also plagued by injuries to key players in this match. Alisson Becker, Alexander Isak, and Hugo Ekitke were out injured. Florian Wirth and Mohamed Salah were not fully fit and were included in the substitutes' lineup.
Villa took the lead through Morgan Rodgers with four minutes left in the first half, but in the second half, Virgil van Dijk headed in a free kick from Dominik Szoboszlawi, and Liverpool were level when Rio Ngumoha's shot hit the post.
However, Watkins then took advantage of a mistake by Soboslai in his own half and scored Villa's second goal from Rodgers' cross. With this, Liverpool's defence completely collapsed. After that, Villa's continuous attacks were seen. Finally, Watkins scored his second goal for Liverpool, overcoming two excellent saves from Giorgi Mamardashvili. Then, a brilliant goal scored by captain John McGinn completed the Villa victory.
WE ARE BACK ✨ #UCL pic.twitter.com/gsNiRtv5pI— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 15, 2026
Van Dijk scored another goal for Liverpool in extra time, but it only helped to ease the burden of defeat. If Bournemouth upset Manchester City in the coming days, Liverpool's final match against Brentford will become a life-and-death battle to ensure Champions League qualification.