ETV Bharat / sports

Aston Villa Qualify For Champions League With 4-2 Win Over Liverpool

Hyderabad: Aston Villa have thrashed Liverpool in the Premier League with a stunning victory. in a thrilling match. They defeated Liverpool by four goals to two on Friday. With this victory, Villa secured qualification for the Champions League for next season. Meanwhile, Liverpool's Champions League hopes, which suffered a huge defeat, are now in doubt.

With just days to go before the Europa League final, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery's tactics proved decisive in the match, fielding a strong line-up. Ollie Watkins shone in Villa's victory with a brace.

Liverpool suffer setback

The defeat has left Liverpool in fifth place in the points table, four points ahead of Bournemouth with two games remaining. The team's poor performance and heavy defeat have cast a dark shadow over the future of manager Arne Slott. Slott is confident that he will be in charge next season despite failing to defend his title.