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Asmita Dey Clinches Historic -48kg Judo Gold For India

India's Asmita Dey, in white, celebrates after winning a women's 48kg semifinal judo match against Scotland's Summer Shaw at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. ( PTI )

Glasgow: Asmita Dey became the first ever Indian judoka to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games as she produced a spirited comeback to clinch the women's -48kg title, defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in a dramatic golden score contest here on Friday.

Ever since the introduction of judo as a medal sport in CWG in the 1990 in Auckland, Indian judokas have won medals at all editions but never secured a top-of-the-podium finish.

The 23-year-old Asmita from Tripura found herself on the back foot early in the final after conceding a yuko and then receiving a penalty, allowing Quach to take control of the bout.

However, Asmita responded brilliantly, attacking with greater intent and levelling the scores at 1-1 shortly after the midway stage of the four-minute contest.