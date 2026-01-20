ETV Bharat / sports

‘Won’t Bow Down To Pressure From ICC’: Bangladesh Sports Advisor Reiterates With BCB Stance

Hyderabad: Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul has issued a strong warning to the International Cricket Council (ICC), saying they will not accept any pressure from the sport’s governing body over the topic of playing the T20 World Cup matches in India.

The marquee tournament is set to be played from February 7 to March 8, 2026. Bangladesh have refused to play their World Cup matches in India, citing security concerns. In the tournament schedule released by the ICC, Bangladesh will play their fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Nazrul said in a press conference that the country will not bow down if any pressure is exerted by the ICC.

We have not heard anything about Scotland being included instead of us. If the ICC exerts pressure or bows down to the Indian cricket board (BCCI) and imposes any unreasonable conditions, or puts pressure on us, we will not accept those conditions,” he commented.