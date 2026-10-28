ETV Bharat / sports

A Mishap In 2011 To Winning Para Asian Gold, Pranav Soorma Charts Inspirational Path

File photo: Pranav Soorma family ( ETV Bharat )

Faridabad: Behind the success of Pranav Soorma—a para-athlete from Faridabad who brought glory to India by winning two gold medals at the 2026 Asian Para Games—lies a story of struggle, the support of loved ones, and a deep-seated passion to achieve something for his country. Pranav, who set a Games record with a 32.87m attempt in the Club Throw F-51 event and an Asian record with an 11.66m effort in the Discus Throw, shared several poignant aspects of his life during a conversation with ETV Bharat after his impressive campaign at the continental event.

His journey was shaped by profound challenges: the grief of losing his grandfather just before departing for the competition, the struggle of adapting to life in a wheelchair following an accident, and the unwavering encouragement he received from his family. Pranav emphasizes that one should never give up and must continue to persevere in their efforts.

Losing his grandfather just before the competition Speaking on the setback he suffered after the demise of his grandfather ahead of the Asian Games 2026. “For me, the journey to the Asian Para Games was not just a sporting challenge; it was also an emotional ordeal. My grandfather passed away just before I was set to leave for the competition. I was extremely close to him, and the news of his passing shook me to my core. I had never lost someone so dear to me before, making it incredibly difficult to come to terms with this grief. “In the wake of his death, there was a moment when I felt I simply could not summon the courage to go and compete. I was mentally distressed and struggled to find a way to overcome this sorrow. During such a difficult time, my family stood by me completely and gave me the strength I needed.” A huge setback in 2011