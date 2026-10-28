A Mishap In 2011 To Winning Para Asian Gold, Pranav Soorma Charts Inspirational Path
ETV Bharat's Mukesh Kumar in an exclusive interaction with Asian Para Games 2026 gold medalist Pranav Soorma.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Faridabad: Behind the success of Pranav Soorma—a para-athlete from Faridabad who brought glory to India by winning two gold medals at the 2026 Asian Para Games—lies a story of struggle, the support of loved ones, and a deep-seated passion to achieve something for his country. Pranav, who set a Games record with a 32.87m attempt in the Club Throw F-51 event and an Asian record with an 11.66m effort in the Discus Throw, shared several poignant aspects of his life during a conversation with ETV Bharat after his impressive campaign at the continental event.
His journey was shaped by profound challenges: the grief of losing his grandfather just before departing for the competition, the struggle of adapting to life in a wheelchair following an accident, and the unwavering encouragement he received from his family. Pranav emphasizes that one should never give up and must continue to persevere in their efforts.
Losing his grandfather just before the competition
Speaking on the setback he suffered after the demise of his grandfather ahead of the Asian Games 2026.
“For me, the journey to the Asian Para Games was not just a sporting challenge; it was also an emotional ordeal. My grandfather passed away just before I was set to leave for the competition. I was extremely close to him, and the news of his passing shook me to my core. I had never lost someone so dear to me before, making it incredibly difficult to come to terms with this grief.
“In the wake of his death, there was a moment when I felt I simply could not summon the courage to go and compete. I was mentally distressed and struggled to find a way to overcome this sorrow. During such a difficult time, my family stood by me completely and gave me the strength I needed.”
A huge setback in 2011
Pranav suffered a severe accident in 2011 that changed everything for him. He revealed that the doctors were of the opinion that his ability to walk again is a tough possibility.
"Before the accident, I was living a normal life, but afterwards, circumstances changed completely. In the wake of the accident, doctors did not even express hope that I would ever be able to walk again. In such a situation, it is not easy for anyone to maintain a positive outlook on the future. Despite this, I did not let myself succumb to the circumstances. I continued my education and even worked at a bank. Later, I made sports an integral part of my life—a journey that eventually led me to win medals for my country on the international stage,” he added.
Asian Record in Discus Throw, Games Record in Club Throw
Pranav Soorma delivered an outstanding performance in both events at the 2026 Asian Para Games. On October 20, he won the gold medal in the discus throw with a distance of 11.66 meters, setting an Asian record. In the men’s F-51/52/53 combined event, India’s Ram Ratan Singh secured the silver medal with a performance of 10.35 meters.
Subsequently, on October 23, Pranav took first place in the club throw (F-51 event) and established a new Games record with a throw of 32.87 meters. South Korea’s Jiwon Jung won the silver with a distance of 28.40 meters, while India’s Dharambir claimed the bronze medal with a performance of 27.71 meters. Thus, India secured gold and bronze medals in the club throw, and gold and silver medals in the discus throw.
Pranav’s father also hailed his achievement
"For me, the most emotional moment is hearing India’s national anthem play on foreign soil. Watching my son win a medal for the country and hearing the national anthem in honour of the Tricolour fills me with immense pride. It is difficult to put into words the feeling I get when my son represents India in an international competition and brings glory to the nation. I have always stood by Pranav and have witnessed his hard work firsthand. This time, too, he delivered a record-breaking performance, securing two gold medals for India,” Pranav’s father, Sanjeev Soorma, stated.