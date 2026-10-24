Asian Para Games 2026: Where Will India Finish In Standings After Historic Medal Haul?
India clinched a total of 114 medals in the Asian Para Games 2026, including 30 gold medals.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 9:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian para-athletes scripted history at the Asian Para Games 2026, recording their best-ever medal haul, bagging 114 medals, including 30 gold. Their previous best was in Hangzhou 2023, where the team finished with 111 medals, including 29 gold medals. India are currently in fourth position in the medal tally, but their place is not fixed yet.
Although India’s campaign at the Games is over, a few events are still remaining. South Korea, who are currently fifth is the biggest threat to India, while Iran also have a mathematical chance to move up in the standings. India finished in sixth place in Hangzhou.
APG 26 | Medal Tally Update Spectacular show by Team India. Our champions have put up a stellar display at the Asian Para Games 2026, taking India's total tally to a magnificent 114 medals: 🥇 30 Gold 🥈 35 Silver 🥉 49 Bronze Every single podium finish is a testament to extraordinary grit, hard work, and national pride. #AsianParaGames2026 #TeamIndia #Cheer4Bharat #MedalTally #Praise4Para— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 23, 2026
Can South Korea push India to fifth?
All the possibility of India slipping to fifth position remains on the result of only one event. India has occupied the fourth position currently with a total of 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze. South Korea are in fifth place, bagging 99 medals including 29 gold, 37 silver and 33 bronze.
South Korea have a chance to cinch one more gold as they are still in gold medal contention in the Sabre Mixed Team event in Para Fencing. If South Korea wins one gold, they will match India's tally of 30 gold medals.
HISTORY CREATED AT AICHI-NAGOYA 2026! 🇮🇳🔥 Bharat registers its highest-ever medal tally at the Asian Para Games with a staggering 114 Medals (30🥇, 35🥈, 49🥉)! Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has made sports a vital pillar of national development, and today, we are witnessing the phenomenal results of that vision. Empowered by the transformative schemes launched under his leadership, such as Khelo India and TOPS, our para-athletes are delivering their absolute best performances. They are not only increasing India’s medal tally but also elevating the nation's prestige on the global stage. 1.4 billion Indians are swelling with immense pride today. Jai Hind! #AsianParaGames2026 #Cheer4Bharat— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 23, 2026
In such a case, South Korea will move up to fourth position as they have more silver medals than India (37 compared to 35).
China shows domination while Japan and Uzbekistan make the top three
China displayed sheer domination and have a chance to bag two more medals in the continental event. They lead the medal tally by a substantial margin, with 434 medals, including 207 gold medals, at the time of writing. They have also won 116 silver medals and 111 bronze medals.
No one is even near China, as Japan are the second-placed team with a tally of 186 medals, including 64 gold, 60 silver and 62 bronze. Uzbekistan are at the third position while India and South Korea make up for top five.
Apart from these five nations, Iran, Thailand, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia make up for the top 10 countries in the medal tally.
Asian Para Games 2026 medal tally: Top 10 countries
|Rank
|Nations
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|204
|115
|108
|427
|2
|Japan
|63
|60
|62
|185
|3
|Uzbekistan
|45
|49
|51
|145
|4
|India
|30
|35
|49
|114
|5
|South Korea
|28
|36
|33
|97
|6
|Iran
|26
|36
|40
|102
|7
|Thailand
|18
|39
|63
|120
|8
|Indonesia
|14
|20
|37
|71
|9
|Kazakhstan
|12
|16
|22
|50
|10
|Saudi Arabia
|8
|8
|1
|17