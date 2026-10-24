ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Para Games 2026: Where Will India Finish In Standings After Historic Medal Haul?

Pranav Desai won bronze medal in the men's 100m T64 event ( PTI )

Hyderabad: The Indian para-athletes scripted history at the Asian Para Games 2026, recording their best-ever medal haul, bagging 114 medals, including 30 gold. Their previous best was in Hangzhou 2023, where the team finished with 111 medals, including 29 gold medals. India are currently in fourth position in the medal tally, but their place is not fixed yet.

Although India’s campaign at the Games is over, a few events are still remaining. South Korea, who are currently fifth is the biggest threat to India, while Iran also have a mathematical chance to move up in the standings. India finished in sixth place in Hangzhou.

Can South Korea push India to fifth? All the possibility of India slipping to fifth position remains on the result of only one event. India has occupied the fourth position currently with a total of 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze. South Korea are in fifth place, bagging 99 medals including 29 gold, 37 silver and 33 bronze. South Korea have a chance to cinch one more gold as they are still in gold medal contention in the Sabre Mixed Team event in Para Fencing. If South Korea wins one gold, they will match India's tally of 30 gold medals. In such a case, South Korea will move up to fourth position as they have more silver medals than India (37 compared to 35).