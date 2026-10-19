ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal Devi Equals World Record As Women's Compound Team Tops Qualification Round

Hyderabad: India’s para archery sensation Sheetal Devi continues to dazzle at the world stage, and she has shown her prowess in the Asian Contingent this time. She scripted a phenomenal performance in the women’s compound qualification round, equalling the world record of 704 out of 720. She also set a new Asian record at the Asian Para Games held in Nagoya, Japan.

The 19-year-old athlete from Jammu and Kashmir inked a stunning display of flawless consistency. She registered 57 perfect 10s from her 72 arrows, which also included 32 Xs which hit in the perfect centre of the target.

Sheetal also bettered her record at the Asian Para Games, scoring 704 after registering 680 points in the 2023 edition in Hangzhou, China where she won two gold (individual and mixed team) and one silver (doubles).

The Paris Paralympics bronze medallist overtook the previous Asian record of 698 by six points with her performance. Also, she matched the world record set by Turkiye’s Oznur Girdi at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Payal was partnering Sheetal Devi, and she produced an equally impressive effort. She scored 675 points to finish in fifth position in the overall standings. The athlete from Odisha shot to fame in April this year when she beat Sheetal en route to winning gold at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok.

The combined effort from the Indian duo helped them finish at the top of the women’s compound team qualification standings with a total score of 1,379 points ahead of China, which finished in second position with 1,338 points.

The strong qualification performance from the team secured a berth for them in the semifinals.

They will now be up against the winners of the quarterfinal between fifth-seeded Thailand and fourth-seeded Kazakhstan, and a win will assure them a medal.

A total of 168 athletes are competing for India at the Asian Para Games across different sporting disciplines. Para athletics has the biggest contingent with 62 athletes, with Para badminton in second place with 28 players.