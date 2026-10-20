ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Para Games 2026, Day 2 Live Updates: Deepthi Jeevanji Clinches Gold, Pradeep Kumar Earns Silver

India will look to continue its medal-winning momentum after bagging 11 medals on the opening day of the Asian Para Games 2026, including four gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Shooter Mona Agarwal, long jumper Nishad Kumar, middle-distance runner Soumya Kumar and javelin thrower Rinku Hooda were the gold medalists for the Indian contingent on the opening day. Also, Sheetal Devi stole the limelight as she equalled the world record with 704 points in the women's compound qualification round.

Ashok Malik won the silver medal in the men's 65kg category in powerlifting with the best lift of 192 kg. Yi Zou of China won gold with a lift of 216 kg while Margono of Indonesia won bronze with a lift of 177 kg.

On Tuesday, India will eye to add to their medal tally by securing a podium finish in para-athletics, archery, shooting, swimming and powerlifting. Para badminton will also feature Indian players fighting to secure a medal.

Manish Narwal bagged a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event. It is India's seventh silver so far in the Games, and shooting has turned out to be a productive sport for the country so far.

Sonalben Patel wins bronze medal

Sonalben Patel won a bronze medal in the women’s singles Class 3 para table tennis after losing to 0-3 to South Korea’s Yoon Jiyu. The South Korean won the match by 11-7, 11-5, 11-6

Pradeep Kumar and Ayush Verma win medals in javelin

The duo of Pradeep Kumar and Ayush Verma won silver and bronze medals, respectively, for India in the men’s javelin F53/F54 final. Pradeep finished second with the best effort of 27.45m while Ayush finished third with a throw of 17.88m.

Deepthi Jeevanji clinch gold in 400m T20

India’s Deepthi Jeevanji added another gold medal to the country's tally, winning the women’s 400m T20 final with a time of 56.36 seconds. Niina Kanno of Japan won silver with a time of 58.92 seconds. Also, Deepti set a new Asian Para Games record of 57.57 seconds in the heats before improving it in the final.