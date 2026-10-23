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Asian Para Games 2026, Day 5: India Clinch Seven Gold Medals Including Two World Records

Naveen Sivakumar won gold in badminton ( PTI )

India's impressive showing at the Asian Para Games 2026 continued on Day 5, with the contingent bagging five more gold medals and pushing their medal tally past 100. Sandeep Kumar headlined a glorious morning, shattering the world record in the T44 classification with a sprint time of 52.28s. Javelin thrower Haney set a new F37 world record with a massive 60.49m throw.

Nitesh Kumar secured gold in the men's singles SL3 badminton while Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi outplayed the Chinese pair to bag gold in the para archery men's recurve team event. Three more silver medals were added to India's count thanks to the performances of Thulasimathi Murugesan in the badminton women's singles SU5 final (18-21, 11-21 against China's Yang Qiu Xia), Pooja Jatyan and Bhawna Choudhary in the recurve women's doubles (0-6 against Wang Xueqian and Gao Zihan), and Parmod in the men's 1500m T46 final (4:09.65).

India medal tally so far - 109 (28 gold, 34 silver and 47 bronze) Live updates start from here Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi clinch gold The Indian duo of Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi bagged a gold medal in women’s doubles SL3-SU5 at the Asian Para Games. She defeated China’s Yang Qiuxia and Xiao Zuxian in straight games, winning the match by 21-16, 21-13 to secure the title. Mona Agarwal wins Gold with a world record Mona Agarwal has been on fire in the Asian Para Games 2026, winning her second gold with a world record on Friday. She clinched gold in the women's 50m 3P SH1 event with a world record of 357.5 points. China's Cuiping Zhang won silver in the event. Avani Lekhara finished fourth in the event and failed to secure a podium finish. Another world record for India