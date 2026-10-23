Asian Para Games 2026, Day 5: India Clinch Seven Gold Medals Including Two World Records
India's count has crossed the 100-medal mark in the standings, and they are in fourth position.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 9:45 AM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
India's impressive showing at the Asian Para Games 2026 continued on Day 5, with the contingent bagging five more gold medals and pushing their medal tally past 100. Sandeep Kumar headlined a glorious morning, shattering the world record in the T44 classification with a sprint time of 52.28s. Javelin thrower Haney set a new F37 world record with a massive 60.49m throw.
Nitesh Kumar secured gold in the men's singles SL3 badminton while Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi outplayed the Chinese pair to bag gold in the para archery men's recurve team event. Three more silver medals were added to India's count thanks to the performances of Thulasimathi Murugesan in the badminton women's singles SU5 final (18-21, 11-21 against China's Yang Qiu Xia), Pooja Jatyan and Bhawna Choudhary in the recurve women's doubles (0-6 against Wang Xueqian and Gao Zihan), and Parmod in the men's 1500m T46 final (4:09.65).
India medal tally so far - 109 (28 gold, 34 silver and 47 bronze)
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Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi clinch gold
The Indian duo of Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi bagged a gold medal in women’s doubles SL3-SU5 at the Asian Para Games. She defeated China’s Yang Qiuxia and Xiao Zuxian in straight games, winning the match by 21-16, 21-13 to secure the title.
Mona Agarwal wins Gold with a world record
Mona Agarwal has been on fire in the Asian Para Games 2026, winning her second gold with a world record on Friday. She clinched gold in the women's 50m 3P SH1 event with a world record of 357.5 points. China's Cuiping Zhang won silver in the event. Avani Lekhara finished fourth in the event and failed to secure a podium finish.
Another world record for India
India's javelin thrower Haney has set another world record for India. He scripted the world record in men's F37/38 classification with a massive throw of 60.49m.
Sandeep Kumar shatters world record
Sandeep Kumar has also bagged a gold medal by smashing the world record in the men's 400m T64 final. He recorded a time of 52.28 seconds, inking a world record along with winning a gold medal in the category.
Naveen Sivakumar earns another badminton gold for India
Another badminton gold is added to India's medal tally, but this time it is in SL4 classification. Also, it is India's 3rd gold today.
Nitesh Kumar bags badminton gold
In an all-India final, Nitesh Kumar beat his compatriot Pramod Bhagat 21-18, 21-16 in the men’s singles SL3 final. He held his nerve and won the first two sets to ensure a victory in the match.
Harvinder-Sundeep clinch India's 22nd gold
The Indian duo of Harvinder Singh and Sundeep Vijay emerged triumphant against Duo Yun and Lixue Zhao of China by 5-1 in the final of the men’s para recurve doubles title. They have added another gold to India's continuously growing medal tally in Nagoya. Japan.