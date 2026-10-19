ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Para Games 2026 Day 1 Updates: Sheetal Devi Equals World Archery Record; Kokila Assures Podium Finish In Judo

Hyderabad: Indian para-archery sensation Sheetal Devi stole the limelight on the opening day of the Asian Para Games 2026, equalling the world record with a stellar performance. She also set a new Asian Record with a score of 704 out of 720 in the Women's Compound qualification round. She bettered the previous Asian Games record by six points.

In judo, Kokila has assured India of a medal after entering the final of the women's -52kg event, and the country will now hope that she wins the title clash to clinch the gold medal. Indian shooters will also compete today, including the star duo of Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal. Also, India's campaign will kick off in para athletics, para swimming, and para powerlifting.

Indian para archer Sheetal Devi is already a renowned name in the world of para sports, and she secured another feat on Monday. On the opening day of the Asian Para Games, Sheetal Devi delivered a stellar performance in the Women’s Compound qualification round, shooting 704 out of 720 to equal the world record and set a new Asian record. The previous Asian record was 698 points.

Podium finish assured in Judo

India's judoka Kokila stunned the reigning world champion Yi Liu of China in the women's J2 -52kg semi-final to guarantee herself at least a silver medal. She will now be up against Kyrgyzstan's Aibike Ulanbek Kyzy in the gold medal match at 12:30 PM.