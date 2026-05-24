ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Junior Squash: Aryaveer Clinches Crown; India Returns With Rich Medal Haul From China

Hyderabad: India’s rising squash talent Aryaveer Dewan scripted history on Sunday by becoming only the fourth Indian to win the prestigious Asian Boys Under-19 title at the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Panzhihua, China.on Sunday.

The Delhi youngster produced a commanding performance in the final, defeating South Korea’s Jonghyeok Lee 11-2, 11-7, 11-9 in straight games to cap off a memorable campaign and continue India’s strong legacy in junior Asian squash.

With the triumph, Aryaveer joined an elite Indian list featuring Ravi Dixit (2011), Velavan Senthilkumar (2016) and Veer Chotrani (2019) - the only other Indian male players to have won the coveted Asian U-19 crown before him.

Seeded 3/4, Aryaveer entered the final after stunning Malaysian top seed Nickhileswar Moganasundharam in the semifinals. His title-winning run further underlined his rapid rise in Asian junior squash after he had captured the Boys’ U-17 Asian title last year.

The victory also comes at a crucial stage in Aryaveer’s development ahead of the upcoming World Junior Championships scheduled in two months.